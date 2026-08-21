'Deepika Padukone Wanted 10% Of <i>Spirit</i> Profits, Leaked Film Details', Claims Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Brother

The controversy over Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has intensified after the director's brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga, shared fresh details about the discussions surrounding the film.

While Deepika's reported eight-hour workday requirement had previously become a major talking point, Pranay has now claimed that money and profit-sharing were also part of the negotiations.

What's Happening

In an interview with NTV, Pranay spoke about the decision to replace Deepika in the Prabhas-led film.

He said the discussions involved several factors, including the actor's remuneration and working hours.

"The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration, the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too," Pranay said.

According to Pranay, the final call to move ahead without Deepika was taken by Sandeep. He claimed that the filmmaker had been in conversations with the actress for approximately 18 months and wanted her to play a part in Spirit.

Pranay also hinted that Deepika's recent box-office success had strengthened her position during negotiations.

'Deepika Demanded 10 Per Cent Of Film's Profit'

Pranay alleged that the discussions went beyond negotiations over her acting fee. According to him, Deepika sought a share of the film's profits.

He shared, "She demanded 10 per cent of the film's profit. Soon after, everything went overboard. See, she can ask for anything. If we are willing to give, we can give. But the economics (budget) should also work out for us. We thought that it was not working. This is why we thought of other options. Once we started looking for other options, they started leaking everything."

"We discussed the story and character with her. Things discussed internally should not be revealed, but she leaked all of them. That is why we are disturbed," he said.

He also clarified that, according to his version of events, the disagreement was not merely about an additional Rs 5-6 crore being sought as remuneration.

The Spirit Row

Deepika's exit from Spirit had earlier triggered considerable discussion, particularly around reports that she had asked for an eight-hour workday. Triptii Dimri was subsequently announced as her replacement opposite Prabhas.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged about the film's plot and an alleged 'A-Rated Action' element.

Sandeep later expressed his displeasure on X without naming the person he was referring to. He claimed that details he had discussed with an actor in confidence had been disclosed publicly.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

He further wrote, "Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

Sandeep concluded the post by writing, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Next time, tell them the complete story because I don't really care.)"

He also quoted the saying, "Khundak mein billi khamba noche." and used the hashtag "Dirty PR Games".

The 8-Hour Work Shift Debate

Deepika has previously spoken about the wider discussion around her working conditions, although she has not addressed every claim linked to her departure from Spirit.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 in 2025, the actor said, "I am someone who has always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reason, sometimes they become public-which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up. To fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

In an earlier conversation with Brut India, Deepika defended her reported request for an eight-hour shift and said she did not consider it unreasonable.

"I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair and I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. And I am saying this, if I may say so myself, a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example," she said.

She also pointed out that similar working hours have been followed by male actors.

"I am not the first one who has asked for something like this. In fact, there are a lot of actors, male actors, who have been working on a 8-hour shift for years and it's never made headlines," she said.

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is scheduled to release in March 2027.

