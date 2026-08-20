'Reduce Art To Religious Practice': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram Remark

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's comments on Vande Mataram. Sharmila recently spoke about the ongoing debate around the National Song and said some parts of it may not align with the beliefs of people who follow a single God.

Sharing a video of Sharmila's interview on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice."

She further wrote, "Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me."

Speaking to IANS, Sharmila explained her point of view and said, "My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. In 'Vande Mataram', there is a stanza which says that many Gods are mentioned in 'Vande Mataram'".

"It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, 'Vande Kali, Vande Durga'. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good", she added.

Sharmila Tagore is yet to comment on Kangana's remark.