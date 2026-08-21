'Govinda And Komal Were Planning To Get Married': Sunita Ahuja Tells Rakhi Sawant On Phone After Withdrawing Divorce Case

Sunita Ahuja made another startling claim about Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnakar's alleged affair in front of the paparazzi. Rakhi Sawant, while interacting with Mumbai shutterbugs, called Sunita and put the phone on speaker in front of them. Sunita is heard in the video saying, "Govinda and Komal were planning to get married."

Rakhi Sawant praised Sunita Ahuja for withdrawing the divorce case against Govinda. Rakhi quipped, "Please make Rs 200 crore in your name, else other people will take it away."

This revelation comes after Sunita Ahuja withdrew the divorce case against Govinda on August 19.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed the news and told NDTV, "But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?"

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Relationship Came Under Scanner

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of media. Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)"

Recently, Sunita Ahuja took a jibe at Govinda, calling him 'Sugar Daddy' after he was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnakar at the airport.

Govinda hit back at Sunita's 'abusive' use of language in public in a video message.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Also Read | Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Love Story, From Secret Wedding To Rumoured Affair With Neelam And Remarriage