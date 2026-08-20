<i>Golmaal 5</i> Update: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn-Starrer Nears Completion

Golmaal 5 is getting closer to completion, giving fans of the comedy franchise another reason to get excited. Reports suggest that the shooting, including most of the dialogue scenes, has concluded.

The team reportedly has only two songs left to film, including the title track, with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi. The remaining songs are expected to be shot in the next few months.

Reports also suggest that the atmosphere remained relaxed and smooth on set despite having so many well-known names in the cast.

The talkie portion of this eagerly awaited comedy is complete, Free Press Journal reported, citing sources. Two songs featuring the star cast, including the title track, remain to be shot over the next month or so. Sharman Joshi featured mostly in the Ooty schedule that was recently concluded, the report stated.

Rohit Shetty reportedly has a young and hardworking team of assistant directors working on Golmaal 5. The actors became very comfortable with the team because they are calm, quick and ready to answer any questions during the shoot.

Just like the filmmaker, the assistant directors also speak less and focus more on their work. They are friendly with the actors but also maintain a professional distance, which they have learnt from Shetty.

There was confusion around the release date of Golmaal 5. Several reports in August claimed that the film might release in December, but makers were quick to deny these reports and asked people not to believe any speculation.

A spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez clarified, “We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless. Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time.”

“Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements. We request members of the media to refrain from publishing or circulating misleading information. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation.”

The franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and became a popular comedy series. The first sequel, Golmaal Returns, arrived in 2008, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010. The fourth film, Golmaal Again, was released in 2017, and now fans are waiting for the fifth film.