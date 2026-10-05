Tom Cruise Refuses To Give Up On <i>Digger</i> After Disappointing Box Office Returns

Tom Cruise's latest film Digger has had a slow start at the box office, with only $8 million in ticket sales at the domestic ticket window. The figure marks Cruise's lowest opening in nearly two decades. Yet, the actor doesn't look ready to give up on the movie.

Directed by Alejandro G Inarritu, the film follows a wealthy oil tycoon whose actions lead to a natural disaster. The film was made with a reported budget of $125 million.

After its opening weekend, Cruise shared behind the scenes pictures from the film on social media and praised the team for their hard work. Cruise also said he was proud of what they created together and valued the experience of working with the team.

On X, Tom Cruise wrote, “DIGGER is officially in theatres and I am so honoured to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I'm so proud of what we created.”

Working with Alejandro G. Inarritu, who won Best Director Oscars for Birdman and The Revenant in 2015 and 2016, was seen as a strong chance for Tom Cruise to finally win an acting Oscar. But Digger has not received the response many expected. It opened with only $8 million at the box office.

The actor hasn't had such a box office opening since 2007, when his war film Lions for Lambs earned just $6.7 million on its opening day.

In contrast, Verity, a thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, performed better. Despite having a much smaller budget than Digger, the film earned $32.6 million on its opening day.

As per the official synopsis, Digger follows “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.”

Other than Tom Cruise, the film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.

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