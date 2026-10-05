'Thank You For The Cap': Robert De Niro Hosts Anupam Kher At New York Home

Anupam Kher reunited with his decades-old-friend Robert De Niro in New York. The Taxi Driver actor hosted Kher at his New York home over lunch and also gifted him a cap.

"MEETING MR. ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world's FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro?

Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane," wrote Kher.

"Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend," he added.

"I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend.

My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly- THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me," he wrote.

About Anupam Kher And Robert De Niro's Friendship

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro had worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. They have had a rock-solid friendship and camaraderie since then.

They met at the 78th Cannes Film Festival last year, where Robert De Niro was honoured with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement.

Robert De Niro attended the New York premiere of Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great last year.

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes market during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 last year. Among them, Tanvi The Great emerged as one of the most talked-about titles. The film holds special significance, marking legendary actor Anupam Kher's return to the director's chair after more than two decades.