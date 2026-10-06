'I Sold My House, Thought Anupam Kher Would Help Me': Brother Raju Kher On Financial Crisis

Anupam Kher's brother, actor-director Raju Kher, has opened up about a tough time in his life when he was cheated in a television project. He recalled how he had sold his house for the project, but it never materialised. Moreover, when he sought help from Anupam Kher, he did not receive the kind of financial support he had expected, that's how he felt back then.

Raju Kher told Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, "There was a time when I was going through a bad phase. I had sold my house because a new channel was coming, so I had bought a flat elsewhere. A new channel was going to launch and many people were making pilots, agreements were already signed. I also made a programme, Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Suddenly, I got to know that the channel had disappeared. I had invested the money that I got from selling the flat in that programme. I thought that I had a first-class life, a 4-BHK house, everything set for the family. And then, the channel disappeared and no one knew what had happened... there was just a lock on their door."

He continued, "I also felt the pressure to pay the rent. I had no one else, I could only talk to my brother, and I thought he would help me. But at that time, he had also stopped working. The reason was that he didn't want to do any of those weird films, he wanted substantial roles. So, I felt that my brother did not help me out. 'He could have done so,' that was my thought at that time."

Furthermore, Raju Kher spoke about a time when he realised the kind of struggles that his brother, Anupam Kher, was also facing, and that just because he was successful, it did not mean it was not a bumpy ride.

Raju Kher recalled reading an interview of Anupam Kher in which he had expressed his wish to have a son of his own, and that made Raju Kher realise that he had taken his brother for granted, while he was dealing with his own problems. Raju Kher reiterated that Anupam Kher loves Sikandar Kher a lot, and understood that he did not fathom his brother's struggles at that time.

Sikandar Kher is Kirron Kher and her first husband, businessman Gautam Berry son. Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985 when Sikandar was four years old. She got divorced with her first husband after six years of marriage.

Anupam Kher On Bond With Brother Raju Kher

Back in March, Anupam Kher had gotten emotional as he spoke about his bond with his younger brother Raju Kher. The Uunchai actor revealed that he has been looking after his sibling for years and also expressed gratitude to his wife, actor Kirron Kher, for never questioning his decision.

In conversation with Richa on the YouTube show Zindagi, Anupam Kher reiterated the importance of always standing by family. He also spoke of his long cherished childhood memories.

Speaking of how it was normal for him to take care of his brother Raju Kher, Anupam Kher shared, "I would sign cheques for Raju, the household and other things... I told my manager long ago, 'Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I'm giving to my brother.'"

He added, "I must also compliment Kirron, because she never, ever asked me, 'Why do you do so much for your brother?' That's how problems begin."

"If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it's a film. How can I forget that we grew up together? We have the same parents. My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He's amazing that way," said Anupam Kher.

Furthermore, Anupam Kher reiterated that one of the reasons he chose to stay on rent was because it hurt him to see "two brothers killing each other over property."

Anupam Kher will next be seen in the Prashant Bhagia directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. It is a sequel to the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla!, and will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Boman Irani. It will release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

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