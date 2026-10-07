'Brief Yet Important Meeting': Anupam Kher Remembers Jeffrey Archer

A day after prolific writer Jeffery Archer died, actor Anupam Kher paid him an emotional tribute. Sharing a throwback picture from their 'brief' meeting at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai, Anupam Kher said he presented Jeffrey Archer his first book, The Best Thing About You Is You.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the great storyteller, #JeffreyArcher. I have been, and will always remain, a great admirer of his writing. Books like Kane and Abel and Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less showed his extraordinary ability to draw readers into a world they never wanted to leave.

"I had the opportunity to meet him at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai and present him with my first book, The Best Thing About You Is You. It was a brief yet very important meeting for me! One of the highlights of my life," Anupam Kher began his note with these words.

Kher also asked him about the most important thing for a writer.

"We had a lovely chat. I remember asking him what he considered the most important thing for a writer. What stayed with me from his answer was "the importance of memory" and "imagination." Those words have remained with me ever since. Today, my memory takes me back to that meeting, while his imagination lives on through his stories," Kher went on to add.

"Thank you, Mr. Archer, for your stories, your warmth, and for holding my first book with such kindness. It is a memory I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to your family and to the countless readers who feel this loss. Rest in peace. You will always have an admirer in me," Kher signed off.

About Jeffrey Archer

British author Jeffrey Archer, who served as a Conservative MP and was convicted of perjury, died suddenly at 86, his publisher HarperCollins said on October 5.

Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions" on Monday, HarperCollins said.

"Master storyteller and an editor's dream," his editor, Kate Elton, described him in these words.

The writer had been due to appear at Cheltenham Literary Festival this week to discuss 'Adam and Eve', what he described as his final novel after 50 years of storytelling.

Archer had revealed in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The author led a life as colourful as the characters in his novels, which sold over 300 million copies, according to his website.

He was tried for perjury and perverting the course of justice after a friend admitted he had supplied a false alibi during a libel case the peer brought against the Daily Star tabloid in 1987.

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