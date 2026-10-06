How Jeffrey Archer's Books Reached India Within Days Of Release

Jeffrey Archer, known for his bestselling novels and a life that also included politics and a perjury conviction, died on Monday. He was 86. The British author's publisher, HarperCollins, said Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions.”

Archer had a long relationship with India. He visited the country several times and even had a rather unusual reason for launching his books in India.

Speaking at the Times LitFest in 2021, Archer explained why his books sometimes found their way to Indian readers almost immediately after their global release. “The day the book comes out anywhere in the world, some entrepreneurial Indian buys one copy, flies back to India and has it printed and on the streets three days later and there's nothing I can do about it,” he said.

His admiration for Indian readers also came up in an exclusive interview with NDTV last year. Calling RK Narayan his “personal hero”, Archer said, "And the Indians-they're among the biggest readers on earth. India still loves books."

He added, "And, of course, you've produced so many giants over the years. My personal hero is R.K. Narayan. What a storyteller! (He) should've got the Nobel Prize. Should have - unquestionably.”

Over a five-decade writing career, Jeffrey Archer built a global readership, with his books published in 114 countries and more than 47 languages. According to his official website, his international sales have now crossed 300 million copies, with more than 850,000 five-star reviews.

Archer's best-known works include Kane and Abel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, The Prodigal Daughter, A Prisoner of Birth and The Clifton Chronicles series.

His final novel, Adam & Eve, is set to be released today, October 6, as per his website.

Archer and his wife Mary celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. The couple had two sons and five grandchildren.