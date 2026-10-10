<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark

Drishyam 3 continued its strong box office run on Friday, October 9, with collections registering an 11.5% increase over the previous day.

What's Happening

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer earned Rs 14.50 crore nett in India on Day 8, taking its domestic nett collection to Rs 260 crore. The film has also crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 312 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 407 crore. The film collected another Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on its second Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 95 crore.

The film recorded approximately 5.83 lakh admissions on Day 8, pushing its cumulative footfalls to around 1.07 crore.

Background

The film opened with Rs 62 crore net in India on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. Its opening weekend total stood at Rs 176.50 crore.

Collections declined during the first week, with the film earning Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7. By the end of its first seven days, the film had collected Rs 245.50 crore net in India.

The second Friday brought in Rs 14.50 crore, marking an improvement over Thursday's collection and taking the cumulative domestic nett total to Rs 260 crore.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original story originated in Malayalam cinema, the Hindi third instalment follows a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who has repeatedly relied on careful planning to protect his loved ones. In the latest chapter, Vijay faces renewed pressure as another investigation threatens to expose the secrets he has kept hidden.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The ensemble cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak serve as producers, with Star Studio18 presenting the film.