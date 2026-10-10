'I Miss Her': When Nana Patekar Opened Up About The 'Pain' He Went Through After Break Up With Manisha Koirala

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala's relationship was frequently discussed in the film tabloids during the 1990s.

Although the two actors rarely spoke publicly about their personal lives, Nana once opened up about the emotional toll of their breakup in an interview published in 1997.

The actor, who died at his residence in Goa on Thursday, October 8, reportedly struggled to hold back his tears while speaking about Manisha.

His words offered a glimpse into a difficult chapter of his life, even as he chose not to discuss the relationship at length.

Nana Patekar On His Breakup With Manisha Koirala

In the 1997 interview, Nana spoke about the pain he experienced after their relationship ended. "It's a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can't find words to describe the pain I went through. Please, let's not talk about this. I miss Manisha," he said.

Nana and Manisha had shared the screen in films such as Khamoshi and Agni Sakshi, earning appreciation for their performances. Nana won a National Film Award for his work in Agni Sakshi. The two were working on Yug Purush when their relationship reportedly came to an end.

Despite their separation, Nana continued to speak warmly about Manisha and her abilities as an actor. He said, "Manisha has an inborn talent. She's the most sensitive actress around. She's like a kasturi hiran, she still has to realise that she doesn't need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that's more than enough," he said.

Nana Patekar Expressed Concern For Manisha Koirala

Manisha was also going through a challenging period in her personal life during the 1990s. In her memoir Healed, published years later, the actor spoke about turning to alcohol to cope with the pressures she was facing.

"To take my mind off shoots, to numb myself, I started drinking. If I was on a diet, it would be vodka."

Nana had expressed concern about Manisha's circumstances in the 1997 interview, suggesting that watching her struggle was painful for him. "I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she's doing to herself. Maybe I don't have the right to say anything about her today."

At the time, Nana was married to Neelkanthi Patekar, although the couple were separated. They never divorced. Manisha married businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, but the marriage ended two years later.

Manisha Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar

Following Nana's death, Manisha paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema. She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered."

Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full State honours at his farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.