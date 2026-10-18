Manisha Koirala's Menopause Fitness Tips Include Strength Training, Good Food And Rest

Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life when her menstrual cycle stops, usually between the ages of 45 and 55. The hormonal changes during this phase can affect bone health, muscle strength, sleep, mood and metabolism.

Actor Manisha Koirala has a simple message for women going through this phase: focus on your strength, listen to your body and make self-care a priority. In her latest Instagram post, the actor shared a glimpse of her gym session while talking about the importance of fitness during menopause.

“Menopause is not the end of our strength — it's a new chapter of taking care of ourselves,” she wrote. The actor also encouraged women to lift weights, eat well, rest without guilt and seek support whenever needed. “We don't have to fight our changing bodies. We have to work with them,” she added.

In the video, Manisha could be seen performing several strength-training exercises. She started with a seated cable row, which targets the back muscles and helps build upper-body strength. The star then moved to the seated machine chest press, which works the chest, shoulders and triceps.

Next, she performed an overhead dumbbell triceps extension, which focuses on the muscles at the back of the upper arms. Manisha followed it with seated dumbbell bicep curls, which work the muscles at the front of the arms.

Manisha's latest workout is not the first time she has shared her fitness routine with followers. A few days ago, the actor posted a glimpse of another exercise session that combined yoga-based stretches with strength training. She began with the cat-cow pose to improve spinal mobility, followed by the thread-the-needle stretch to work on upper-back rotation. She then performed lunging stretches to work on lower-body mobility before moving on to strength exercises.

With her workout and message, Manisha reminds women that menopause is not about slowing down, but about giving their bodies the care, strength and rest they need.

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