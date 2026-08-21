Meet Mustafa Zahid, The Pakistani Singer Behind <i>Awarapan 2's Tera Mera Rishta</i> And <i>Toh Phir Aao</i>

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, released in theatres on August 14. The sequel brought one of the original film's most memorable songs back into the spotlight. Tera Mera Rishta has been reimagined for Awarapan 2, featuring vocals and composition by Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, along with contributions from Mithoon, Pritam and Saaj Bhatt.

Mustafa was also the original voice behind the song in the 2007 film. Here's a look at the Pakistani singer behind the iconic song and his journey in music.

Who is Mustafa Zahid?

Mustafa Zahid is a Pakistani singer-songwriter and music composer best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Roxen.

Born on December 18, 1984, in Lahore, Pakistan, He comes from a musically inclined family and is the nephew of legendary Pakistani rock icon Ali Azmat.

Mustafa's musical career skyrocketed following the release of Roxen's 2006 debut album, Roxen-E-Dewaar. The album featured deeply emotional, heart-wrenching tracks with a mix of Urdu poetry and modern alternative rock arrangements.

His ultimate breakthrough came when Bollywood music composer Pritam noticed his music, leading to Zahid's Bollywood debut in the 2007 film Awarapan. Zahid sang and composed Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta for the soundtrack. Both tracks became generation-defining anthems of heartbreak and pained love across South Asia.

Following his explosive debut, Zahid became a staple for melancholy and romantic melodies in Indian cinema. Some of his most celebrated Bollywood contributions include Bhula Dena and Hum Mar Jayenge from Aashiqui 2, Maine Khud Ko from Ragini MMS 2 and Zaroorat from Ek Villain.

Recently, the legacy of his signature tracks made headlines with the release of the film Awarapan 2. The film wrapped up its first week with a strong total of Rs 113.50 crore net in India.





