'Maybe We'll Meet For <i>Awarapan 3</i>': Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Gets Emotional Watching Awarapan 2

Pakistani singer-composer Mustafa Zahid has reacted to the release of Awarapan 2, a sequel to the 2007 film that established his music as an integral part of the franchise.

Mustafa recently expressed happiness over the way his musical legacy has been acknowledged in Awarapan 2.

What's Happening

On Thursday, Mustafa shared a picture of himself posing in front of an Awarapan 2 poster at a theatre on his Instagram handle. He also posted a video from the screening.

In the clip, Mustafa can be seen smiling and appearing emotional as the opening credits begin. His voice plays in the background while scenes featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran appear on screen.

Alongside the post, he shared, "Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes."

He added, "For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I've always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy."

"Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you. Congratulations to Emraan, Disha, Vishesh and everyone at Vishesh Films on this new chapter of Awarapan. ," he further shared.

He concluded, "Maybe years from now, we'll meet again for 3.0 … You're crying, I'm not."

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 arrived in theatres on August 14. The film brings back Emraan Hashmi, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi joining the cast. The sequel has earned more than Rs 153 crore worldwide since its release.

Mustafa's Association With The Awarapan

Mustafa's association with the Awarapan franchise dates back to 2007, when the Mohit Suri-directed film featured his songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta.

However, Mustafa did not return for the sequel. Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan prevented the makers from bringing the Pakistani artiste on board.