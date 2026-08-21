Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i> Becomes Highest-Grossing R-Rated Hollywood Film Ever With $1.35 Billion

Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, surging past the previous benchmark set by Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine. With a global box-office collection of $1.352 billion, the Universal Pictures venture has achieved remarkable commercial success, driven by an impressive $516 million haul across North America and over $835 million from international territories.

Driven by exceptional word-of-mouth endorsement, critical acclaim, and unprecedented demand for premium large-format screenings, the feature has steadily built its commanding financial lead over several weeks.

The nearly three-hour adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem, starring Matt Damon in the titular role of Odysseus, came to cinemas on July 17 with a strong $123.5 million domestic debut.

Much of this remarkable momentum has been fuelled by showings in IMAX theatres, where the production has garnered $354 million.

Beyond securing the top R-rated spot, the film has cemented its place as Nolan's highest-grossing directorial effort, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises' $1.08 billion.

Acknowledging the accomplishment, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds congratulated the filmmakers online, playfully tipping his hat to the project's record-breaking run.

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car,” he posted on X.

Featuring an illustrious ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, the film charts the king's treacherous voyage home to Ithaca following the fall of Troy. Damon is flanked by high-profile co-stars including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o. It is the second highest-grossing release of the year globally, positioned only behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day ($2.039 billion).

With film analysts projecting that the epic could ultimately surpass $1.5 billion before concluding its theatrical run, Nolan's latest triumph has set a staggering new benchmark for mature, director-driven blockbuster filmmaking at the global box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to hold the record for the biggest opening ever recorded by an R-rated film, both worldwide at $444.7 million and in North America at $211.4 million. The Odyssey is following a different box-office path, benefiting from sustained audience interest and a prolonged presence in IMAX theatres.

Its $123.5 million domestic debut ranks as Christopher Nolan's third-best opening, behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million). The film opened across North America on July 17 and is now moving into its sixth weekend on the big screen.