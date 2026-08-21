Arjun Bijlani Meets With Car Accident During Promotions, Actor Is 'Safe'

Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident a week before the launch of Netflix web show Chumbak as per a Times Now report.

Arjun visted the set of Indian Game Show to promote his family show. Apart from Arjun, the star cast of this show features Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, and Manasi Parekh.

However, Arjun is safe and hasn't suffered any injuries.

Arjun had stepped out to promote Chumbak on Indian Game Show. While he was retruning from the shoot, the actor's car met with an accident. Fortunately, Arjun and others, who were inside the car, didn't get hurt.

Bsesides Arjun and others, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Anant V Joshi are an intergal part of this show.

In an official statement, showrunner, writer and director JD Majethia alongwith producer Aatish Kapadia said, "With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore - the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family."

Last year, Arjun took home not only the trophy but also a cash prize of ₹28.10 lakh and several luxury gift hampers after winning the reality show 'Rise And Fall'.

In a post-win interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Bijlani said, “Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step towards rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal."

He added, "I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise & Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible so thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I've fought with them or laughed with them; they were all a part of my journey. They made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being the winner here today. So, thank you, Rulers, and thank you, Workers.”

Arjun Bijlani is known for shows like Mohe Rang De and Left Right Left. He has also featured in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Dance Deewane 4, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.