<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani Film Struggles Amid <i>Drishyam 3</i> Wave

Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise continued its theatrical run on Sunday, October 4. The film is struggling at the box office amid Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 wave.

What's Happening

The action drama earned Rs 2.10 crore nett in India on its second Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 115.10 crore nett in India after 11 days.

Its India gross collection stands at Rs 135.75 crore, while the overseas collection has reached Rs 31.05 crore.

The film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 166.80 crore.

The Paradise registered a 5% increase in its daily nett earnings on Sunday compared with Saturday's Rs 2 crore collection. The film recorded 197,421 footfalls across 1,581 shows on Day 11.

The film had ended its first week with Rs 108.20 crore nett in India. On Friday, October 2, it earned Rs 2.80 crore from 1,547 shows, with overall occupancy recorded at 32.8%.

The collection dropped to Rs 2 crore on Saturday from 1,573 shows, while occupancy stood at 24.3%. The film witnessed a minor recovery on Sunday, earning Rs 2.10 crore with 27.4% occupancy.

Telugu Version Leads Day 11 Collections

The Telugu version continued to contribute the bulk of The Paradise's earnings. On Sunday, it collected Rs 2.02 crore net from 1,454 shows, recording 28.1% occupancy.

The Hindi version earned Rs 8 lakh from 127 shows, with an occupancy rate of 19%.

For the Telugu 2D version, the overall occupancy stood at 27.26% on Sunday. Afternoon shows recorded the highest occupancy at 32.50%, followed by evening shows at 29.50%. Morning and night shows both registered 22.30% occupancy.

With its Day 11 earnings, The Paradise has taken its total India net collection across languages to Rs 115.10 crore.