Nani Reacts To The Paradise Backlash, Says He Saw What Didn't Work

Nani's latest film The Paradise gave the actor the biggest opening of his career at the box office but it did not receive the same response from critics and fans, who had mixed feelings about the Srikanth Odela directorial.

Now, Nani has reacted, admitting that he had already understood why some viewers felt certain parts did not work. The actor revealed that he had watched the film before its release and noticed the areas that could divide the audience.

At the same time, he was also aware of the scenes that were going to connect with people. He pointed to the interval scene, music, the bond between the mother and son, and the childhood portions as parts he expected viewers to enjoy.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani said, “I've seen the film just before the release and anything fans have been mentioning, logically or something, where it dipped or something which didn't work for them.

“I did see all of that. I felt that before. They are praising the interval, the score, the mother and son relation, the childhood thing, which they're really loving it, also I knew this will work, this was landing really well.”

“I think, as long as you can be detached with your own work and you can see it as audience, I think it'll always be very clear. I don't know how not to do that and I don't know how to get carried away.

“You won't think that every small thing will bother you, but you'll be so stressed about it. You want to correct it as much as you can and with every film, it'll be that stressful journey.”

Nani said he does not come from a film family, so the people around him are very honest about his work. His friends and family do not hesitate to tell him when they dislike one of his films. Even when his movies become big hits, they may still say that they did not enjoy them.

The actor adds that he does not like people telling him only things that make him feel good. He prefers honest opinions, even when they are not easy to hear.

He also believes that he understands the audience because he has always enjoyed watching films in theatres like any other viewer.

As per Sacnilk, The Paradise has earned Rs 139.17 Crore at the Indian box office so far. The film has also made Rs 31.15 Crore from overseas markets, which takes its total worldwide collection to Rs 170.32 Crore.

Also Read: After The Paradise, Nani Confirms A Sweet Love Story Is Coming Next