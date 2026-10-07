After <i>The Paradise</i>, Nani Confirms A Sweet Love Story Is Coming Next

Nani appears to be moving on from his latest release, The Paradise, which did not get a positive response from the audience. The Natural Star is preparing for Bloody Romeo, set to show him in a different avatar. Along with this project, Nani has also confirmed that a new love story is in the works.

The film does not have an official title yet, but the actor has given fans some idea of what to expect, saying the upcoming project will offer something to everyone, including children and families.

The actor said he felt bad that children could not watch The Paradise in theatres due to its content. While details about his next film are still under wraps, Nani hinted that it's going to be a sweet and simple film.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani said, “I don't know if I can call it a family movie or it's a love story but it is for everyone. Kids really genuinely love me wherever I go, any function or anywhere, the first ones to run to me is are the children. I'm feeling terrible that they were not allowed into theatre, of course, I don't want them to be also but there's something very very… Bloody Romeo is, in a way, it's for everyone. Something very sweet and subtle and something beautiful is also coming next.”

Nani further shared that it was still too early to share details about Bloody Romeo. The film will have violence, but it will be very different from The Paradise. He described it as stylish and a film with a fresh look.

Director Sujeeth has also added a clever twist to the violent parts. Nani believes the film will offer something new and different from what audiences have seen before.

The earlier released animated promo of Bloody Romeo shows Nani's character cooking inside a place called Gangster's Den. He calmly chops vegetables and then puts a grenade on a pressure cooker. The tagline calls him No. 1 Gangster.

The promo, along with its energetic music, suggests that the film will mix action with an unusual style of storytelling.

Also Read: After Dhanush, Is 'People-Made Star' Sivakarthikeyan Setting His Sights On Tamil Nadu Politics?