Barun Sobti's Appearance On Farah Khan's Vlog Sparks Health Concerns, Internet Says, 'Something Is Wrong With Him'

Barun Sobti has remained a fan favourite ever since he rose to fame with the popular television show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Despite his popularity, the actor has largely kept his off-screen life private. However, in the latest episode of Farah Khan's vlog, Sobti made a rare appearance.

While many viewers appreciated Farah Khan for showcasing an unfiltered side of the actor, others felt he seemed different from his usual self in the vlog.

Audience Speculates Something Is Wrong With Barun Sobti

While the comments section was flooded with nostalgic messages and appreciation for the actor, a section of fans believed Sobti appeared different from his usual self and speculated about his energy levels and manner of speaking.

“Something is wrong with him. He is speaking weirdly,” one person said.

“For the first time on Farah Khan's show, the guest energy felt completely off,” another added.

“Something is not okay with Barun…he is out of zone,” someone else added.

“Whatever may be wrong with him, we loved the vlog,” an individual wrote.

Fans Defend Barun Sobti's Behaviour

Soon after speculation about Sobti's behaviour surfaced, his fans came to his defence. During the vlog, the actor mentioned that he had just returned home after four months of continuous shooting. Fans quickly highlighted this statement as a possible reason behind his laid-back speech and appearance.

“For the people commenting if he is high or drunk, he clearly stated in the start itself he is back home after 4 months; he must be tired or sleep-deprived. I have been a fan of Barun Sobti from IPK days and have watched all his works and interviews... He has always been a shy person and one who doesn't speak much. did not find anything wrong in him. He is a genuine and a humble guy,” one fan stated.

“Authenticity is so rare in the entertainment industry that the minute the audience finds one unfiltered celeb, they feel the need to label and judge him for simply being himself in his own house,” another comment read.

A fan appreciated his unfiltered side and wrote, “I love whatever is wrong with him. He is so genuine. Not faking a little bit. I love the chill Barun he is.”

"He seems such a fun and chill personality. Idk why people find flaws in everything nowadays,” another added.

Barun Sobti's Work Front

Barun Sobti gained wide acclaim for his performances in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. His popularity grew significantly following his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in the 2011 hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Later, Sobti made his Bollywood debut and went on to work across films and OTT projects. In the digital space, he has appeared in acclaimed shows including Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, Raat Jawaan Hai, Kohrra and others. He was last seen in the YouTube miniseries Lost & Found.