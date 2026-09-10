Apple Hikes Prices Of Old iPhones After New Launch. Revised Prices Here

Apple has increased the prices of several iPhone models in India and other countries following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Unlike the usual pattern of older iPhones becoming cheaper after a new generation is launched, Apple has raised the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air and iPhone 16.

The revised prices are now reflected in Apple's India pricing.

iPhone 17 gets a Rs 17,000 price increase

The iPhone 17 with 256GB storage now costs Rs 99,900, compared with its earlier price of Rs 82,900. This is an increase of Rs 17,000.

The 512GB version has increased from Rs 1,02,900 to Rs 1,24,900, a rise of Rs 22,000.

iPhone Air sees the biggest increase

The iPhone Air has received the largest price increase among the affected models.

The 256GB version now costs Rs 1,49,900, up from Rs 1,19,900. The 512GB model has increased from Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,74,900.

The 1TB version has seen an even bigger increase. Its price has risen from Rs 1,59,900 to Rs 2,24,900, an increase of Rs 65,000.

iPhone 17e also becomes more expensive

The iPhone 17e with 256GB storage now costs Rs 79,900, compared with Rs 64,900 previously.

The 512GB model has increased from Rs 84,900 to Rs 1,04,900.

iPhone 16 price also rises

Apple has also increased the price of the iPhone 16.

The 128GB model now costs Rs 89,900. Its earlier price was Rs 69,900, according to the reported pricing.

New iPhone 18 Pro models launched

The price changes came after Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple also introduced its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, at the event.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

For buyers hoping to get an older iPhone at a lower official price after the new launch, Apple's latest pricing means the opposite has happened. Several existing models are now significantly more expensive in India.

Why Has Apple Increased Prices?

The price increases came shortly after Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, during its September 9 "Surprise and Shine" event. The increase is linked to rising costs for memory chips and other key smartphone components. Many technology companies are facing similar pressures as demand for advanced chips continues to grow.

"Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Apple's then-CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal in an interview in June. "We're doing our best to mitigate the significant cost increases being passed on to us, and we've tried to shield our customers from them. However, the situation has become unsustainable."

The technology industry is currently dealing with tighter supplies of memory components used in smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Growing demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres has increased competition for these components, putting upward pressure on prices.

"There's less supply at a time when consumers want devices, and the memory makers are passing along significant price increases," he said. "We definitely need memory pricing and supply to return to reasonable levels for consumer products. That's the bottom line."

As a result, manufacturers across the consumer electronics sector have faced higher costs, with some passing these increases on to customers through higher retail prices. Apple now joins several Android smartphone makers that have also increased prices amid the ongoing memory-chip crunch.