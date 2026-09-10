Angelina Jolie Reveals Future Plans, Says She Would Like To Be A Bit 'Nomadic For A While'

Angelina Jolie has confirmed her plans to live as an expat, months after reports first surfaced that the Hollywood diva was considering leaving the US. The actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her children, has been trying to spend more time outside the country and embrace a more nomadic lifestyle now that all her children are adults. Jolie described this phase of her life as “the end of a certain time for me”.

Contrary to earlier rumours, she now appears to be planning to spend more time outside the US. “Out of the States more, I think,” she said, while opening up about her plans to travel more and spend time in different parts of the world during an interview with L'Officiel.

Elaborating on the same, Jolie said, “I don't really plan to have a base. I'd like to have a home base for my family, a place where some of the mom stuff and the family photos are. And then I'd like to be a bit nomadic for a while.”

Angelina also plans to expand Atelier Jolie internationally. The creative house's global expansion will begin in Brazil, with the actor planning to visit multiple destinations, connect with local artisans and meet makers along the way.

Her international commitments also extend to her humanitarian work. Through her association with the United Nations, Jolie continues to visit refugee communities across the world, while also working on the development of the Maddox Foundation, her Cambodia-based non-profit. “My home in Cambodia will also be a residency a few months out of the year for Khmer culture,” she added. Angelina adopted her son Maddox from Cambodia and named the foundation after him.

Now, with all six of her children adults, Jolie appears ready to embrace the freedom to travel, work internationally and build a life that is less tied to one permanent location.

Angelina shares six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The couple separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2024. The actor had previously said that she remained in Los Angeles because of her children and custody arrangements.