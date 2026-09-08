<i>Bridgerton</i> Star Phoebe Dynevor Marries Cameron Fuller In Intimate French Wedding

Phoebe Dynevor, best known for playing the lead role in the popular series Bridgerton, has tied the knot with producer Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony in France. The couple, who got engaged in 2024, exchanged vows on September 5. The wedding reportedly took place at an 18th-century farmhouse in Provence, surrounded by their families and close friends.

According to The Sun, Phoebe and Cameron Fuller got married at Le Mas des Poiriers, a secluded farmhouse in the French countryside. “Phoebe and Cameron got married on Saturday, and they couldn't be happier,” a source told the publication. “She has been planning this wedding for months with her mum Sally. It ended up being absolutely perfect.”

Reportedly, the venue was particularly special to the couple, with Phoebe having visited it with Cameron the previous year and instantly falling for its secluded and picturesque setting. The ceremony was followed by a sit-down meal, drinks and dancing as the couple celebrated their big day with their loved ones.

Cameron's close friend and actor Sam Lerner shared pictures from the wedding weekend on Instagram, with actors including Logan Lerman, Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka appearing in the photographs. The post was later deleted, while details about the complete guest list remain unclear.

Phoebe and Cameron had first been publicly linked in 2023, although Phoebe later revealed that they had actually met earlier that year. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about their first meeting, saying, “We met at, I don't think I've ever said this publicly before, we met at Sundance Film Festival.” Phoebe revealed that the two had crossed paths at Tao, a pop-up club during the film festival.

When host Drew Barrymore asked who had approached whom first, Phoebe kept the answer playful, joking, “You can meet someone at a club.” The couple subsequently kept their relationship largely private, making occasional public appearances together.

Their engagement came in 2024, with Phoebe seemingly confirming the news when she was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring at the Met Gala in May that year. The couple had reportedly sparked engagement rumours around the event before the news was confirmed.

While Phoebe is best known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Cameron is the son of producer Brad Fuller, whose credits include films and franchises such as A Quiet Place, The Purge and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Cameron is an actor and producer himself, with acting credits in television series including The Last Ship.

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