Netflix Launches “Watch Your Favorite Books” Page With Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit



Netflix has introduced a dedicated hub for book to screen adaptations. The streaming giant launched its “Watch Your Favorite Books” page on Tuesday to help readers find old favourites or get addicted to a new series inspired by books.



Over the years, the streamer has found success with several book-to-screen adaptations, including TV series like Bridgerton, The Queen's Gambit and more.



According to Tudum, four of Netflix's most-watched English-language series of all time globally are based on books - Bridgerton seasons one and three, The Queen's Gambit and His & Hers.



Apart from that, film adaptations like The Gray Man, Bird Box and Leave the World Behind are among the most-watched English-language films of all time globally.



Netflix has organised its book-inspired entertainment section around nine types of readers, a press release stated. These are:

You Crave Amazing Characters

You're into Immersive World-Building

You Savor Swoonworthy Romances

You're a Nonfiction Fanatic

You Love a Great Plot Twist

You Collect Manga and Comics

You're Wild About Web Stories

You're a History and Period Piece Buff

You Adore All-Ages Adventures





The newly released film adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures, featuring Sally Field and Lewis Pullman, will appear under Amazing Characters. The All-Ages Adventures category includes the Neil Patrick Harris-led A Series of Unfortunate Events.



Mansi Patel, the company's Senior Director of Product Merchandising spoke about how Netflix has seen a real passion from fans around book-to-screen adaptations.



“Built on our recently redesigned experience and the success of earlier fan-inspired collections, such as ‘Your Zodiac Watchlist,' ‘Watch Your Favorite Books' brings together our library of book-inspired entertainment into one engaging, immersive space,” Patel explained. She added that the feature would make it “fun and exciting” for viewers to figure out their next watch based on their personal taste and reading style.



Netflix is all set to proceed with more book adaptations through the year. Among upcoming shows are adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, East of Eden and Little House on the Prairie. The second part of One Hundred Years of Solitude is set to premiere in August.





Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, based on the books by Nancy Springer, will air in July.





A drama based on Jhumpa Lahiri's short story, Unaccustomed Earth, will also air in 2026. Bridgerton season 5 will air in 2027, shortening the anticipation for fans.