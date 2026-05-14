Netflix To Release <i>Bridgerton</i> Season 5 In 2027

Fans of Bridgerton have a reason to rejoice, as Netflix has confirmed that Season 5 of the hit period drama will arrive in 2027. This marks a break from the show's earlier release pattern of bigger gaps between seasons.

The series, based on Julia Quinn's popular novels, follows the romantic journeys of the eight Bridgerton siblings, with each season focusing on a different love story.

In March, the streaming platform shared a first-look teaser for the upcoming season and confirmed that filming had officially begun in the UK. Bridgerton Season 5 will focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling, played by Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, respectively, as the central couple.

As per Netflix's Tudum, “The last time viewers saw Season 5's starring couple, they were rocked by the death of the person they both loved. Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli)'s death in Season 4 left Francesca widowed and Michaela without her closest relative and confidant. Season 5, which picks up two years later, will usher both women into a new chapter of love and hope; it will also feature Bridgerton's first same-gender central love story.”

Sharing her excitement for Bridgerton Season 5, Hannah Dodd in a statement said, “When you spend so much time with a character, you genuinely do want them to be happy. So I am really looking forward to [Francesca] feeling like she deserves love. [Queer love stories] have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist.”

“It's been really special to have Jess guide us on this journey, because she's very excited about this story. What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and [giving them] a happily ever after,” added Masali Baduza.

The new season will pick up from where Bridgerton Season 4 left off, with Francesca and Michaela dealing with the death of John, someone they both cared about. The story will show how both women cope with grief in very different ways, as they struggle to move forward while still carrying memories of him.

Along with Hannah Dodd, Masali Baduza and several returning cast members, Bridgerton Season 5 has also brought in three new actors - Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones.

The hit Netflix series was officially renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 in May 2025. After Season 5, the story will focus on the remaining Bridgerton siblings -- Eloise, Gregory and Hyacinth -- who have yet to find their love.