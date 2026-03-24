Race And Class Boxes Checked, <i>Bridgerton</i> Will Now Focus On Gay Love In Season 5

Bridgerton fans are in for a surprise as Netflix has announced that Bridgerton Season 5 is officially in production. Hannah Dodd (Francesca) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling) lead the brand-new season as it centres on a new romance.

Season 5 Plot

The narrative of Season 5 revolves around the introverted middle daughter of the Bridgerton family-Francesca. It's been two years since she lost her husband John, and she now decides to think of marriage again for practical reasons.

The plot thickens when John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, thus opening the floodgates for Francesca's complicated feelings. Will she remain practical or pursue her inner passions?

As the last season has well established, Francesca has felt out of place for a long time. But as Michaela stirs up new feelings inside her, Francesca will make discoveries about herself that could change everything.

As for Michaela (Masali Baduza), she puts up a brave front but is vulnerable on the inside. This season demands that Michaela face her vulnerabilities, as she finds her way around her relationship to her late cousin's legacy-and to Francesca.

Bridgerton Season 4

A quick recap of what took place in the last season.

If Season 4 Part 1 thrived on longing glances and masked mystery, the final four episodes promise consequences.

The trailer of Season 4 Part 2 opens with a lovestruck Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, still reeling from the woman who captivated him at a masquerade ball.

His Cinderella-inspired love story with Sophie, portrayed by Yerin Ha, quickly collides with the rigid class codes of Regency-era London.

What felt magical in the shadows of a ball now risks becoming scandal in the harsh light of society.

After Part 1 ended with a romantic embrace on the Bridgerton house stairwell, Part 2 confronts the cost of that choice. Sophie is not the mysterious Lady in Silver society assumes her to be; she is a maid living under the control of Lady Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung.

Benedict remains unaware that the woman he is desperately searching for within the Ton is the very person working in the margins of it.

The trailer makes it clear: love will demand sacrifice. At one point, a frustrated Benedict declares, "I've had quite enough of the demands of society!" His rebellion signals a deeper conflict: whether he is willing to risk privilege, family standing and social acceptance for a woman deemed unsuitable by the Ton's standards.

Hovering over this defiance is the steady voice of Lady Violet Bridgerton, portrayed by Ruth Gemmell. In a voiceover, she cautions, "Whatever you choose, you must live with it forever."

Background

Season 4, inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, spans eight episodes divided into two parts.

The Shondaland production is showrun by Jess Brownell and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.