Angelina Jolie Admits She Lost Her 'Fighting Spirit' After Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has offered a sneak peek into her personal life, subtly addressing her messy divorce from Brad Pitt.

In a conversation with Variety, Jolie hinted at her private struggles, saying, "I think my fighting spirit is finally back," and added that her children have been incredibly encouraging throughout the process.

"I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older and encouraging it," she said.

Jolie further shared that her children want her to travel the world.

"My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me travelling the world. They want me to get out and do things. They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot. I think they're very encouraging of me, kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn't felt as free to do," the actor said.

The remarks come at a time when Jolie has opened up about her film Couture, in which she plays Maxine, a low-budget horror film director juggling a commission from a French luxury fashion house while also being a single mother going through a divorce.

Couture writer and director Alice Winocour shared that she wrote the French and English-language drama with Jolie in mind.

"I needed someone special, someone who would have a special connection with the story. Angelina has a lot in common with the character. She's also a director, and she has been through this - not cancer - but everyone knows her story. So I felt like it's for her," she said, as quoted by Variety.

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