Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Drops Father’s Last Name In Major Legal Move

Brad Pitt is facing another heartbreak involving his children, as reports suggest his relationship with them remains strained following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. His daughter Zahara has taken a big step by choosing to legally change her name and remove the “Pitt” surname.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles show that Zahara requested her name be officially changed from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie. This change had already been noticed earlier when she was introduced by her new name during her graduation ceremony at Spelman College in May.

This comes after years of legal and family issues between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The former couple finalised their divorce in 2024 after separating in 2016. Since then, reports have said that Pitt has become distant from some of his children.

Sources told TMZ, “Brad did not contact his daughter about attending the ceremony.” Another source “believes Angelina's actions are the reason for the estrangement and it's sad when one parent prioritises alienating the other parent over celebrating their children's achievements.”

Zahara is the fourth child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to stop using the fathers surname. Before her, three of her siblings, Shiloh, Maddox and Vivienne, had also chosen not to use Pitt's last name.

Before her recent graduation, Zahara had already started using a different name in public. In a video shared by Essence in August 2024, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while taking part in an event related to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

During the introduction, she mentioned that she was from Los Angeles, California, but did not use the Pitt surname. The moment caught attention because it showed that she had already begun identifying herself without her father's last name before making the legal name change request.

Other than Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox and Vivienne, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are also parents to Pax and Knox. The former couple share six children in total.