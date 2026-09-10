Where Is The iPhone 18? Why Apple's Standard Model Was Missing From September Launch

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, at its Surprise and Shine event. But one familiar product was missing from the lineup: the standard iPhone 18.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone range in September, with the regular model launched alongside the more expensive Pro and Pro Max variants. This year, however, the company kept its keynote focused on premium devices and did not announce the entry-level iPhone 18.

Apple did not explain the absence, but reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 has not been cancelled. Instead, the phone could arrive in early 2027 as part of a broader change in Apple's iPhone launch strategy, CNET reported.

There are several possible reasons behind the decision.

Apple could be spreading out its launches

With the debut of the iPhone Duo, Apple has introduced a completely new and premium category to its lineup. Launching the regular iPhone 18 at the same event could have created too much competition between its own products.

By pushing the standard model to a later date, Apple can give its premium devices more attention while also spreading new iPhone launches across the year.

The strategy could also help Apple reduce its dependence on the year-end shopping season. iPhone sales typically receive a major boost during the holiday quarter, particularly in markets such as the US and Europe. Launching some models later could allow Apple to distribute sales more evenly throughout the year.

Reuters has reported that the move could help smooth out Apple's annual sales cycle rather than concentrating demand around the final quarter.

"It allows Apple to spread its shipments more evenly throughout the year and simultaneously allow the spotlight on the premium models this fall — especially the new iPhone foldable," Nabila Popal, senior research director at the International Data Corporation, said.

A bigger focus on premium iPhones

With the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone Duo taking centre stage, Apple is putting more emphasis on its premium range.

For customers looking to upgrade immediately, the available new models are therefore the more expensive options. That could potentially lift Apple's average selling price and revenue, although the company has not said that this is the reason for the delayed launch.

Supply pressures may also play a role

Another possible factor is the ongoing pressure on memory and other components across the global technology supply chain.

Launching several new iPhones at once requires Apple and its suppliers to produce huge volumes of devices in a short period. Delaying the more affordable models could give the company additional time to manage production and spread shipments across different quarters.

What could the delayed iPhone 18 offer?

According to reports cited by MacRumors, the standard iPhone 18 could receive several significant upgrades when it eventually arrives.

The phone is expected to use Apple's next-generation 2nm A20 chip and could get more RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's in-house C2 cellular modem. Apple may also use more cost-effective display glass and shared components to keep the price under control.

The broader delayed lineup could include more than one model. Reports suggest an iPhone 18e could follow the iPhone 17e with an upgraded processor and 9GB of unified memory. There are also reports of an iPhone Air 2, which could retain the ultra-thin design of its predecessor while adding a second rear camera and a larger internal battery.