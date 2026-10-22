Indian Family In Australia Considers Returning To India After Racist Threats In Brisbane, Accused Arrested

An Indian-Australian family is considering returning to India over safety fears after being allegedly targeted in a racist outburst at an apartment complex in Brisbane. According to The Australia Today, a 19-year-old man, Harley Adams, has been charged with hate crime offences after allegedly hurling racist abuse at the family and threatening to blow up their apartment block in Morningside, in Brisbane's east.
The alleged incident took place around 12.30 am on Monday, October 19, according to media reports. Adams appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday, where a police prosecutor described the alleged behaviour as an extraordinary racist outburst.
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The court heard that Adams allegedly believed the family had complained to police about him, leading to his eviction from the apartment complex. He reportedly became apologetic after being told that the family had not made such a complaint.
According to 7News, the alleged threats have left the Indian-Australian family so frightened that it is considering ending its lease and moving back to India.
The incident has also raised concerns among other residents. Police told the court that some residents had been breaking their leases and moving out because of concerns about Adams's behaviour.
Adams was arrested on Tuesday and charged with offences relating to threats and serious vilification.
Australia 🇦🇺: An Indian family in Brisbane is considering moving back to India after facing horrific racist abuse and threats to "blow up" their apartment. The accused, Harley Adams, had to be arrested by heavily armed tactical police, but the Australian justice system just let him out on bail with an electronic monitor. While some stupid people within India constantly peddles the narrative that migrating to the West is the ultimate achievement. The reality? You get targeted, racially abused, and handed death threats while the local justice system treats the hate crime with kid gloves. Bharat is the safest place for Indians! 🇮🇳🔥— Rashtra.preeti (@Preetirajputtt) October 22, 2026
During the court hearing, Magistrate Peter Saggers said the court treated threats of violence seriously. The court also heard allegations that Adams had threatened to blow himself up along with other people at the apartment complex.
Adams was granted bail under strict conditions. He now has to wear an electronic monitoring device, stay away from the Morningside apartment complex and its residents, and report to a police station three times a week.
The case has been adjourned until November 16.
Under Queensland law, serious vilification involves public conduct that threatens harm to a person or their property or encourages others to cause harm because of a protected characteristic such as race or religion. It is a criminal offence and can carry a prison sentence upon conviction. Queensland Police also recognises hate-motivated crime as offending allegedly driven by prejudice or bias linked to characteristics including race, religion, sexuality, gender identity or sex characteristics.
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