Indian Family In Australia Considers Returning To India After Racist Threats In Brisbane, Accused Arrested

An Indian-Australian family is considering returning to India over safety fears after being allegedly targeted in a racist outburst at an apartment complex in Brisbane. According to The Australia Today, a 19-year-old man, Harley Adams, has been charged with hate crime offences after allegedly hurling racist abuse at the family and threatening to blow up their apartment block in Morningside, in Brisbane's east.

The alleged incident took place around 12.30 am on Monday, October 19, according to media reports. Adams appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday, where a police prosecutor described the alleged behaviour as an extraordinary racist outburst.

The court heard that Adams allegedly believed the family had complained to police about him, leading to his eviction from the apartment complex. He reportedly became apologetic after being told that the family had not made such a complaint.

According to 7News, the alleged threats have left the Indian-Australian family so frightened that it is considering ending its lease and moving back to India.

The incident has also raised concerns among other residents. Police told the court that some residents had been breaking their leases and moving out because of concerns about Adams's behaviour.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday and charged with offences relating to threats and serious vilification.

During the court hearing, Magistrate Peter Saggers said the court treated threats of violence seriously. The court also heard allegations that Adams had threatened to blow himself up along with other people at the apartment complex.

Adams was granted bail under strict conditions. He now has to wear an electronic monitoring device, stay away from the Morningside apartment complex and its residents, and report to a police station three times a week.

The case has been adjourned until November 16.

Under Queensland law, serious vilification involves public conduct that threatens harm to a person or their property or encourages others to cause harm because of a protected characteristic such as race or religion. It is a criminal offence and can carry a prison sentence upon conviction. Queensland Police also recognises hate-motivated crime as offending allegedly driven by prejudice or bias linked to characteristics including race, religion, sexuality, gender identity or sex characteristics.

