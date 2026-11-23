After an eight-year relationship came to an end, a man allegedly set his former girlfriend's flat on fire in Maharashtra's Dombivli in Thane district.

CCTV footage accessed by NDTV shows the accused, Dipesh Rastogi, entering his girlfriend's residential building on the day he allegedly set her house on fire in Dombivli.

According to police, the incident took place on November 16 at around 2:45 am. Rastogi allegedly poured petrol on the entrance door of the woman's flat and set it ablaze.

The woman and her parents, who were inside the flat at the time, managed to extinguish the flames before they spread inside the house. The family escaped unharmed.

Police said the woman had decided to end the relationship due to growing differences between them.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Rastogi has reportedly shown no sign of regret or remorse for his actions.

The police arrested Rastogi and he has been in police custody for the past four days. He was remanded to custody through November 24.

Police are also investigating whether the accused intended to harm the entire family. Rastogi is scheduled to be produced before the Kalyan court today for the second time.