Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah, who is on a two-day visit to India, is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, in addition to delegation-level talks. Both counterparts will also virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service from New Delhi connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Since assuming office as prime minister on March 27, the Nepali PM has not made any bilateral visits abroad. However, he has already travelled to New York in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It has been a longstanding practice for newly elected Nepali prime ministers to make India their first official bilateral foreign destination, although the convention is not an absolute rule. Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli broke with the practice in 2024 by visiting China first.

What's On Balen Shah's Agenda

Shah, 35, will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, from where he will proceed to Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu before his 30-minute one-on-one bilateral meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. Later the two sides will exchange memoranda of understanding and joint statements.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, the two sides are expected to discuss several key bilateral issues, including Nepal's long-standing demand for additional air-entry routes through Indian airspace, post-disaster reconstruction assistance and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Nepal has long sought additional air-entry points through Indian airspace to improve international connectivity, particularly for its two international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara.

Nepal is also seeking substantial Indian assistance for post-flood reconstruction and infrastructure development through both grants and concessional loans. Kathmandu has reportedly sought around $2 billion in Indian assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation following the devastating August 26 floods in the Bhotekoshi-Rasuwa corridor.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, as Nepal seeks to expand electricity exports to India while New Delhi has shown growing interest in investing in Nepal's hydropower sector.

Shah is scheduled to depart from India in the evening after he meets with the president. Shah is reportedly accompanied by at least four ministers, which may include the foreign minister, minister for finance, minister for infrastructure, minister for tourism and civil aviation and minister for energy and water resources.

A small number of businessmen and industrialists have joined Shah's entourage to hold discussions with the private sector in India and explore business and investment opportunities.