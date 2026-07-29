India, Nepal Revive Ties With Restoration of Lalitpur Heritage Sites

India and Nepal have jointly inaugurated the restored heritage sites at Gusthal Mahavihar and Agam of Prathamshree Mahavihar in Patan's Guita Tole, which were reconstructed with Indian assistance, nearly eleven years after a devastating earthquake left them in ruins

The inauguration attracted a mix of officials and residents, many of whom had waited a long time for this day. After traditional rituals that filled the courtyard, Nepali MP Jagdish Kharel, Lalitpur mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, and India's ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, jointly unveiled the plaque.

Officials from Nepal's Department of Urban Development and Building Construction, members of the local community, and staff from the Indian embassy, who had followed the project closely over the years, were also in attendance.

India funded the roughly NPR 12 crore restoration through its post-earthquake grant assistance to Nepal.

On the ground, Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit carried out the actual construction, while the Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage, better known as INTACH, took charge of the design work and project management, drawing on traditional Newari building techniques to keep the monastery true to its original character.

Kharel used his remarks to thank the local community for their perseverance through the long rebuilding process, and talked about why sites like this matter, not as museum pieces but as places still very much a part of daily life. Mayor Maharjan also lauded India's role in restoring the heritage structures across Lalitpur and other parts of Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava stated that the relationship between the two countries is built on shared history and faith and extends far beyond politics and trade. The restored monastery was a fitting tribute to that relationship, he said.

This is one of many such projects. India has now helped conserve 30 heritage sites spread across eight districts of Nepal since the 2015 earthquake, alongside rebuilding more than 50,000 homes in Gorkha and Nuwakot, 85 schools in eight districts, and 133 health facilities in eleven districts.

By evening, as the chanting faded and visitors began filing in, the Mahavihar looked less like a construction project finally finished and more like a neighbourhood getting a familiar piece of itself back.