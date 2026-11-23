US President Donald Trump has warned that he is inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement, signalling a potentially sharper escalation in a conflict that has already stretched for months.

In exclusive comments to Fox News on Sunday, Trump dismissed ongoing diplomatic engagement with Tehran as ineffective and accused Iranian negotiators of using talks to stall while continuing hostile actions against the United States and its allies.

"They are more aggressive now than before the election," Trump said, describing Iranian officials as "professional tap dancers."

"They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it's all bullshit," he added.

Trump's comments come as the United States continues to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports as part of the broader confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked by Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst whether Iran might attempt to challenge the blockade, first imposed in April, Trump responded with a warning. "I hope they do, they will all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy," Trump told Yingst.

The warning came as media reports suggested Iran was preparing a convoy of tankers to attempt a breach of the blockade from Kharg Island, one of the country's most important oil export hubs.

Trump's Push For A 'Permanent' Agreement

Even as he threatened possible military action, Trump had earlier said he remained open to an agreement with Tehran, provided it permanently addresses US concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Speaking on Saturday, the US president said any future agreement would have to be lasting in nature. "I am going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I am not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

A day earlier, however, Trump expressed frustration with the state of negotiations, saying Iran was interested in ending the conflict but not on terms acceptable to Washington.

"We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal," he said during a White House news conference on Friday, adding that the Iranian government has been "bullying people for 51 years."

Later, he reiterated a pledge that has become central to his position on Iran, saying that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever."

Trump has oscillated between favouring an agreement that would end the fighting and saying the US does not need to make any deal. Diplomats and analysts say that uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict reflects the difficult position facing both Washington and Tehran nearly nine months into the war.

Regional Tensions Continue To Rise

The latest exchange of threats comes against the backdrop of renewed hostilities across the Gulf region.

Over the past week, Iran has expanded its attacks on neighbouring Gulf states, targeting a US air base in Kuwait and carrying out several attacks on Bahrain.

The attacks followed a US fighter jet strike on a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz last week.

(With inputs from agencies)