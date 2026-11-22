Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Hingalganj, Rekha Patra, is critical and has been placed on ventilator support after being rushed from the government-run Basirhat super-speciality hospital. She suddenly fell ill late Saturday night at her home and was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata.

The exact cause of her illness is still unclear, as no official statement has been issued by the hospital or her party, the BJP.

The state's health minister, Sharadwat Mukherjee, arrived at the hospital on Sunday morning to enquire about the MLA's health.

According to the information, Rekha Patra suddenly fell ill at around 9 pm on Saturday at her residence in Hingalganj. As her condition worsened rapidly, her family members took her to a local hospital. She received initial treatment there. However, with no significant improvement, doctors transferred her to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital.

At the Basirhat hospital, she was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). After nearly four hours of treatment, there was no significant change in her condition; she was brought to Kolkata. The Hingalganj MLA was later transferred to a private hospital in the city late that night.

According to Bengali media reports, Patra is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU), under the supervision of Dr Yudhajit Sengupta. She has been placed on ventilator support.

According to reports, there are signs of poisoning in her body. No information has yet emerged about how and what substance entered her body. Doctors are currently trying to stabilise her.

BJP's district leadership has also not yet issued any public statement regarding her illness. Her family has also not disclosed the actual cause of her condition. As a result, although reports of poisoning have emerged, it remains unclear whether there was any specific incident behind it.

Rekha Patra became a familiar face in state politics during the Sandeshkhali movement in 2024. She played an important role in the protests by raising allegations of violence against women by the then ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Her involvement in the movement also drew attention at the national political level.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded her from the Basirhat constituency. She lost the election. But in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, she won from the Hingalganj constituency on a BJP ticket and became an MLA.

Recently, Rekha expressed dissatisfaction with the party's district leadership. She had publicly spoken about her political position and internal issues within the BJP.