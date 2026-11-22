Ribha Lama, a close aide of the BJP MLA from Darjeeling, Noman Rai, has been arrested in Siliguri for allegedly duping two brothers from Siliguri of Rs 1 crore by promising to secure work contracts under the Sivok (Sevoke)-Rangpo railway project. During his arrest in a raid at a shopping mall in Matigara on Saturday, Ribha Lama (aka Riva) was with the BJP MLA, having coffee, sources said.

He allegedly collected money from two Siliguri residents, brothers Shubhankar Arora and Dipankar Arora, in 2024, assuring them of opportunities to secure work contracts under the railway project, police sources said. After they neither received the promised work nor got their money back when they asked, the Aroras finally approached the police. On November 18, they lodged a written complaint at the Siliguri police station, after which police initiated an investigation.

Complainant Dipankar Arora, alias Manik, said, "We were promised an opportunity to secure work under a project in Darjeeling, following which a substantial amount was taken from us in several instalments. The amount was more than Rs 1 crore. However, the promise was not fulfilled. After waiting for a long time without getting our money back, we finally approached the police."

Police began examining the financial transaction records and other aspects of the allegations while searching for the accused. Acting on that investigation, officers arrested Ribha Lama. Police are currently investigating the case to establish the exact amount involved and determine whether the alleged fraud has any actual connection with the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project. The MLA had not yet reacted at the time of filing of this report.