US President Donald Trump has blamed the US midterm election results -- in which Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress-- for fluctuating oil prices and the stock market and linked them to the escalation in the war with Iran. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, the American commander-in-chief claimed he "predicted" the public mandate against his administration would hurt financial markets and embolden Iran.

He also blamed both Iran and Democrats for the rocketing oil prices before elections, saying it was "too bad" the voters didn't understand this before they pulled the trigger.

"As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the stock market would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protesters as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred," he wrote.

Trump also claimed that Iran has launched "more drones and missiles over the past week than at any time for over a year," though he said US defences neutralised the threat.

"Don't worry, they've all been knocked down, and done no damage," Trump said.

"Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won't let that happen! Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn't understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very "strange.""

The remarks came days after the US Senate rejected a war powers resolution in a 48-51 vote, leaving Trump's military authority intact.

In another post, Trump again took a veiled dig at Democrats and Tehran, linking the decline in oil prices after the elections to the political outcome.

"Isn't it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen," he wrote, describing the situation as a "Giant Hoax".

Trump's remarks came as Democrats secured the largest House majority in a national election in three decades, capturing at least 258 seats in the chamber in a sweeping backlash to rising prices and Trump's tumultuous second term.

The latest race calls by The Associated Press showed that Democrats had won more House seats than in any election since the early 1990s. In the Senate, the party controls about 54 seats, while the Republican Party holds 44.