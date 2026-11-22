US President Donald Trump has praised his former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling her a "big problem" while explaining why finding her replacement has proved difficult. He also joked that Leavitt loves her baby more than she loves him after leaving the administration to spend more time with her family.

Trump made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News' Saturday in America with host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, November 21.

"Karoline was fantastic; she's a problem. She's a big problem. I told her that," Trump said, referring to the difficulty of finding someone who could match her performance as his spokesperson.

Explaining why her departure had created a challenge for the administration, Trump added: "She was so good. Who the hell do you put in there, right? That mouthpiece was spinning."

He also praised Leavitt's new association with Fox News, predicting that she would become a familiar face on the network.

"She loves the baby more than she loves me, that's terrible, but she's doing great. And now she's involved with Fox. She's gonna be a star," Trump said.

Why Karoline Leavitt Left The White House

Leavitt announced in August that she would step down as White House Press Secretary, citing the challenges of balancing motherhood with the demanding responsibilities of the job.

The former press secretary welcomed her second child, a daughter named Viviana, on May 1, 2026. She had returned to work after maternity leave but later decided to devote more time to her two young children.

In her announcement, Leavitt said she did not feel she could give her children the attention they deserved while meeting the constant demands of the high-profile position.

She described the experience of welcoming a child while serving as White House Press Secretary as "the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life".

Trump had supported her decision at the time, saying he respected her choice to prioritise her family.

White House Struggles To Find Her Replacement

Leavitt, 28, was the youngest person to serve as White House Press Secretary. She held the position from January 2025 until August 2026.

Trump had said he respected her decision to leave and spend more time with her family. She was also expected to remain an influential voice outside the administration.

Finding her successor, however, has not been straightforward.

Trump appointed conservative commentator Katie Zacharia to replace Leavitt in October. However, Zacharia's tenure ended after just five days. CBS News reported that two US officials confirmed her departure on October 16, following a week of criticism and questions about her professional background.

Trump subsequently indicated that finding a suitable replacement was proving difficult. During his Fox News appearance, he said around 100 people were interested in the position but acknowledged that replacing Leavitt was not easy.

Leavitt has since moved into a new role as a Fox News contributor, with the network announcing that she would begin appearing on air in November. Trump said he expected her to become a star at the network.