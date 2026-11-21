Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has sparked debate on social media after sharing a message encouraging Americans to get married, have more children and raise them with Christian values.

In a post on X on November 19, Ms Leavitt wrote: "Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America."

The post included a screenshot of a Washington Post headline that read: "Muslims to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, study finds."

Ms Leavitt's message centred on marriage, family life, and religion. She urged people to build families, raise their children in the church and instil a sense of love for the country.

However, the post drew mixed reactions online. While some users supported her views on family values and religion, others criticised the message and questioned whether public figures should encourage people to follow a particular lifestyle or religious path.

Several users also pointed to the rising cost of living, childcare expenses and broader financial pressures facing young families in the United States. Others argued that children should be free to choose their own religious beliefs as they grow older.

"This shouldn't be reduced to a fertility competition between Christians and Muslims. The real solution is straightforward: limit or halt migration to the West so that Western nations preserve their culture," one user commented.

Another wrote: "'Have more babies' say the people who oppose maternity leave, daycare, living wages and affordable healthcare, and then wonder why people aren't having more babies."

"We can't afford to have any more kids, Karoline," a third user commented.

The post continues to attract reactions online, with supporters praising Ms Leavitt's emphasis on family and faith, while critics argue that economic realities make raising larger families increasingly difficult for many Americans.