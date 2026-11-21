Uttar Pradesh Police used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to trace a woman missing for five years, by recreating her probable current appearance using a photograph taken during her childhood, an official said on Friday.

Manju Kharwar (30) was traced to Rajasthan's Churu district, where she was found living with her husband and two children, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

He said the case came to light after Kharwar's mother Kismat Devi submitted a complaint at Babhani police station on July 14, alleging that her daughter had gone missing five years ago after being taken away by a woman from their village on the pretext of arranging her marriage.

During investigation, police faced difficulties as the family did not have any recent photograph of the missing woman.

However, investigators found a photograph of her taken in 2007, when she was studying in Class 4.

Using AI technology, constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani police station, generated a probable image of her present appearance with the help of the childhood photograph and pictures of her parents and sister, the SP said.

The family recognised the AI-generated image as that of the missing woman, helping police establish her identity and trace her location.

Based on the image, police learnt on October 16 that she was in Churu.

A police team subsequently traced and safely recovered her, Verma said.

Kharwar was found living with her husband, Umendra, and their two children, he added.

In recognition of his work, constable Pandey was awarded Rs 5,000 by the Director General of Police and Rs 2,100 by the district Superintendent of Police, Verma said.

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