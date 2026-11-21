Uttar Pradesh Police used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to trace a woman missing for five years, by recreating her probable current appearance using a photograph taken during her childhood, an official said on Friday.
Manju Kharwar (30) was traced to Rajasthan's Churu district, where she was found living with her husband and two children, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.
He said the case came to light after Kharwar's mother Kismat Devi submitted a complaint at Babhani police station on July 14, alleging that her daughter had gone missing five years ago after being taken away by a woman from their village on the pretext of arranging her marriage.
तकनीक की ताकत, खाकी का समर्पण! पुलिस महानिदेशक, उत्तर प्रदेश श्री राजीव कृष्ण द्वारा लगभग 05 वर्ष से लापता महिला की AI तकनीक की सहायता से पहचान एवं राजस्थान से सकुशल बरामदगी में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले थाना बभनी, सोनभद्र में नियुक्त आरक्षी विजय पाण्डेय को उत्कृष्ट कार्य हेतु ₹5,000/- नकद पुरस्कार दिए जाने की घोषणा की गई है। साथ ही पुलिस अधीक्षक सोनभद्र द्वारा आरक्षी विजय पाण्डेय को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं ₹2,100/- नकद पुरस्कार प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया गया। आरक्षी विजय पाण्डेय ने महिला की बचपन की फोटो एवं परिजनों की तस्वीरों के आधार पर ChatGPT एवं Google Gemini AI की सहायता से उसकी वर्तमान उम्र के अनुरूप संभावित तस्वीर तैयार की, जिससे पहचान में महत्वपूर्ण मदद मिली। इसके आधार पर राजस्थान के जनपद चूरू स्थित थाना हमीरवास क्षेत्र से लगभग 05 वर्ष से लापता महिला को सकुशल बरामद किया गया। AI तकनीक का अभिनव उपयोग, पुलिस की संवेदनशीलता और संकल्प—गुमशुदा की तलाश को मिली नई दिशा। #UPPolice #AIinPolicing #UPPCares— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 20, 2026
During investigation, police faced difficulties as the family did not have any recent photograph of the missing woman.
However, investigators found a photograph of her taken in 2007, when she was studying in Class 4.
Using AI technology, constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani police station, generated a probable image of her present appearance with the help of the childhood photograph and pictures of her parents and sister, the SP said.
The family recognised the AI-generated image as that of the missing woman, helping police establish her identity and trace her location.
Based on the image, police learnt on October 16 that she was in Churu.
A police team subsequently traced and safely recovered her, Verma said.
Kharwar was found living with her husband, Umendra, and their two children, he added.
In recognition of his work, constable Pandey was awarded Rs 5,000 by the Director General of Police and Rs 2,100 by the district Superintendent of Police, Verma said.
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