A video comparing train journeys in India and China has sparked a debate on social media. Syed Shan Alam, who studied at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh and later moved to China to pursue a PhD, shared the clip on Instagram around 12 hours ago. In the video, he compares a routine train journey in the two countries in less than a minute.

In the 59-second video, Syed talks about cleanliness inside the train and washroom facilities.

He says, "I travelled on a normal train in both countries and then compared them. On one side, toilets in Indian trains were very dirty, while the train in China looked completely spotless. Even after all the passengers got off, the Chinese train still looked clean, while on the Indian train, people left their rubbish behind after eating and drinking."

He goes on to compare other features. In Indian trains, he says, you can open the window and door and put your hand outside. In Chinese trains, the windows do not open. The train doors are also opened only by a special guard after the train reaches the station.

He also points to the toilet system. In Indian trains, he says, you have to go and check yourself whether the toilet is free or not. In Chinese trains, there is a lighting system which lets you see from your seat whether the toilet is vacant.

At the end of the video, Syed says Indian trains still need a lot of improvement.

Watch the video here:

'People will call you anti-national'

The video has sparked mixed reactions on Instagram. While some users defended India by pointing to the significant differences in the rail budgets and economies of India and China, others criticised Syed for drawing the comparison.

One user commented, "After watching this video, people will say you are anti-India and anti-national."

Another wrote, "There is no need to fix anything. You have seen enough dreams. Now come back home."

A third user highlighted the economic disparity between the two countries, saying, "China's rail budget exceeds 100 billion, while India's is around 35 billion. Their economy is five times larger than ours, so there is no basis for comparison."

Others felt the video raised a valid concern. "It's actually a good video, as it reminds people not to dirty our trains. At the same time, the government should take hygiene on trains more seriously. I hope this video reaches the authorities and prompts them to take the necessary steps to keep train washrooms clean," one user wrote.