Melania Trump is back on screens on Friday with another behind-the-scenes look at her life before and after she became first lady, discussing her marriage to President Donald Trump, her relationship with son Barron and the healing power of a day at the spa.

"Melania: The Series" is a two-part follow-up to a documentary released in January covering her life in the two weeks before Donald Trump returned to the presidency in 2025.

The first lady is known for being private. In this series, set for release on Prime Video, she spends a lot of onscreen time answering probing questions from director Brett Ratner.

She talks at length about Barron Trump, her only child with the president. Her father, Viktor Knavs, who is rarely seen in public, makes a cameo and explains why she is a good daughter. Melania Trump also talks about her relationship with the president - and he answers a few questions about his wife, too.

"She's very strong. She's not easy to get to the peace table," the president says in the series.

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The first lady, now 56, was executive producer of what she calls a "unique story" - her humble beginnings in small-town Slovenia in Eastern Europe, a career as a fashion model and a marriage to an ambitious New York businessperson who was elected president and made her first lady of the United States.

"People are interested, and I think they like to see what is going on behind the scene, what you need to do and what is it when you're becoming first lady," she said Thursday night at a glitzy event before an audience of several hundred people at Lincoln Center who got an advance look at the series.

President Trump did not attend because he was flying home after spending several days in Asia. Her father was there along with some current and former Trump administration officials, including Frank Bisignano, head of the Social Security Administration, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Trump in his first term.

Here are some takeaways from the series:

Asked who came up with their son's name, she says, "Donald."

She describes their now 20-year-old son, a business major at New York University, as "very strong" because "he grew up very fast" in the spotlight. "His life is not the same as other children," she acknowledges.

The first lady describes the role a then-teenaged Barron played in the 2024 presidential campaign, encouraging his father to do interviews with social media influencers to reach new segments of the electorate.

Her father and her late mother, Amalija Knavs, were "influential" in his upbringing, and that helped him become "an incredible young man," she says.

She says she tries not to be "controlling over him" and wants him to do what "makes him happy."

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"I'm a very cool mom to Barron, and I remind him all the time," she says, laughing. "He's my priority, and he will always be my priority."

She usually wears a poker face in public. But beyond the "cool mom" joke, Melania Trump jokes around with Herve Pierre, her stylist, as he helps accessorise her black and white inaugural gown.

She pokes fun at the way her husband dances, or shakes his hips while moving his arms back and forth, to end some campaign rallies and other appearances, saying she's told him he doesn't have to do it every time.

In one scene, she is tasting dessert samples prepared by the White House executive pastry chef, including an assortment of cookies.

"My husband loves Oreos," she says. "I'm not a cookie person. I'm an ice cream person, by the way."

She says she reads a lot. When asked to name her favorite book, she laughingly says, "Of course it's 'Melania.'" That's her memoir, published in October 2024.

Melania talks about meeting Donald in 1998 in New York and marrying him in 2005 in Florida.

But she and Ratner avoid any mention of what may have been the darker moments in the couple's relationship, such as the extramarital affairs the president has denied he had or the reports that she renegotiated their prenuptial agreement after he was elected.

Ratner asks and the first lady notes that her parents were married for 56 years. She offers not trying to change your spouse as a key piece of marital advice.

"You need to let them be who they are," she says. "I let him be who he is, and he supports me and let me be who I am."

For her, she says solitude is "very important," and it is well known that she doesn't spend as much time at the White House as other first ladies. She says in the series that "my home is in three cities." The couple has homes in New York City, New Jersey and Florida.

The film attempts to counter speculation about the state of their marriage by showing the Trumps together smiling, laughing, holding hands and her kissing him on the cheek as they go their separate ways after a trip to Los Angeles. She says they aren't into public displays of affection beyond that.

"I don't need to be all the time with people," she says. "I'm very happy in my own company. I always was."

At another point, she denies that she is shy. "I'm selective," she says.

She says she is "very comfortable" in the first lady spotlight because she was at the center of attention long before Donald Trump jumped into national politics.

"When I need my privacy, I have my private moments," she says.

Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Melania Trump says she tries to get enough sleep, though she didn't say how many winks she gets on average. She's also big on self-care.

"The spa brings me calmness," she says as a jeans-and-sweatshirt-clad first lady is seen entering the spa at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Asked what she would like people to get out of watching the series, she says it would be a better understanding of who she is.

"Everybody will have different opinions, and that's OK," Melania Trump says. "This is me. This is my life."

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