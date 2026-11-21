A group of eight to ten boys assaulted a young couple and hit them with wooden sticks at a public park in Mumbai's Kurla, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Pramod Mahajan Garden behind the Phoenix mall in Kurla West.

The clip, which was also shared by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, showed at least eight to ten boys - all minors - engaging in a verbal altercation with the couple - a man and a woman. It soon turned violent, with the accused surrounding the couple and trying to block their path. Some of the boys can be seen hitting the man with wooden sticks. The accused then punched the man.

The woman accompanying him is seen trying to intervene and stop the assault.

The couple soon managed to escape.

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, police identified the minors involved in the assault and registered a case under section 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

According to the police, the accused will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and strict legal action will be taken against them.

Notices have also been issued to the parents of the children.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also shared a video of the assault, calling the assault "Muslim hooliganism".

In a post on X, he said that he would visit the incident site later today.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, warned that those harassing citizens walking in public places will not be spared under any circumstances.

(With inputs from Ruttick Ganakwar)