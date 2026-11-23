Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart, Balendra Shah, in New Delhi and announced a Nepali Rs 24,000 crore (approximately Rs 15,000 crore) economic assistance package to help Nepal rebuild areas devastated by floods, providing a major boost to the Himalayan nation's recovery efforts. PM Modi also praised 35-year-old Shah's vision for his country's development, saying the historic mandate given to him by the people of Nepal this year reflects the aspirations and hopes of the country's new generation.

"I am delighted to welcome Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India on his first bilateral visit since assuming office. A few months ago, when he addressed the United Nations as the world's youngest prime minister, we got a clear glimpse of his vision and foresight. During our discussions over the past few hours, I have also sensed his clear vision and commitment to Nepal's future and to India-Nepal relations," he said during a joint address after the bilateral.

PM Modi asserted that India and Nepal are not just neighbours, as the two nations are bound by deep-rooted ties of trust and friendship.

"We share similar aspirations and challenges and stand by each other in difficult times. We express our deepest condolences for the lives lost in the floods in Nepal," he said.

"To support Nepal's reconstruction and development, we are announcing a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees."

PM Modi said the assistance would help restore infrastructure, rebuild communities and support people who lost their homes and livelihoods. The flash floods on August 26 killed 1,500 people and left more than 5,200 missing.

The prime minister noted that New Delhi has been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal for many years. "In keeping with the spirit of our Neighbourhood First Policy, despite the serious challenges related to oil supply this year, we have maintained the supply of fuel, fertilisers and other essential goods to Nepal," he said.

Shah, in his speech, praised India for the warm hospitality during his two-day state visit. He also extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal.

Shah also highlights the deep-rooted bond between India and Nepal, saying their close and heartfelt ties cannot be expressed in words. He thanks India for its assistance during difficult times and following the disaster, underscoring the spirit of solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation between the two neighbours.

"The ties between Nepal and India stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean, and our closeness is so profound that words alone can scarcely capture it. As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder during natural disasters and in difficult times. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of India," he said.

India and Nepal also signed eight memoranda of understanding, including on civil service capacity training, space research, health and medicine, urban development, and Ayurveda and traditional medicine. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated key connectivity and energy projects and laid the foundation stones for new initiatives, further strengthening India-Nepal cooperation.

Nepal shares an open border with India, allowing people to cross without passports or visas. India has traditionally wielded considerable influence in the Himalayan nation, but ties have been strained by territorial disputes and accusations of political interference.

China, meanwhile, has expanded its presence in Nepal in recent years, investing in airports, highways and hydropower projects.

Despite growing Chinese influence in Nepal, the landlocked country remains heavily dependent on India for fuel and other essential supplies. At the same time, energy ties have become increasingly reciprocal, with India importing around 1,200 MW of electricity from Nepal.