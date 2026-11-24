Lymphoma is one of the more common cancers seen in children, yet it is often missed in the early stages because its symptoms look so similar to ordinary childhood illnesses. A cold, a viral fever, or a minor infection can cause many of the same signs. This is exactly why doctors keep reminding parents to watch closely when symptoms linger longer than usual, instead of assuming it will pass on its own.

While most of these symptoms are caused by common and treatable conditions, certain changes may need closer attention when they are persistent, unexplained or keep returning. In children, lymphoma can affect the lymph nodes and other parts of the body, so the signs may appear in different ways. Knowing what to look out for can help parents recognise when a symptom needs medical evaluation.

Warning Signs Of Lymphoma That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Swollen lymph nodes are usually the first thing parents notice, most often in the neck, under the arms, or near the groin. A single swollen gland after an infection should not raise immediate concerns, but when a lymph node keeps growing, is firm to touch, or does not shrink after two to three weeks it is advisable to consult the doctor.

are usually the first thing parents notice, most often in the neck, under the arms, or near the groin. A single swollen gland after an infection should not raise immediate concerns, but when a lymph node keeps growing, is firm to touch, or does not shrink after two to three weeks it is advisable to consult the doctor. Persistent fever without a notable cause, not responding to regular medicines, is another important sign. Children with lymphoma often run a low-grade fever for days or weeks at a stretch.

without a notable cause, not responding to regular medicines, is another important sign. Children with lymphoma often run a low-grade fever for days or weeks at a stretch. Night sweats that are heavy enough to soak through the child's clothes or bedsheets, even in a cool room, should not be brushed off as just warm weather.

that are heavy enough to soak through the child's clothes or bedsheets, even in a cool room, should not be brushed off as just warm weather. Unexplained tiredness is common too. When an otherwise active child who used to run around and play, is constantly worn out, cranky, or uninterested in activities, it is usually worth investigating as something more than simple exhaustion.

is common too. When an otherwise active child who used to run around and play, is constantly worn out, cranky, or uninterested in activities, it is usually worth investigating as something more than simple exhaustion. Loss of appetite and weight loss without any change in diet is worth watching. Children with lymphoma sometimes stop eating properly and lose weight quickly over a short period.

without any change in diet is worth watching. Children with lymphoma sometimes stop eating properly and lose weight quickly over a short period. Itchy skin , without any rash or visible reason, is a lesser-known but fairly common symptom, particularly with Hodgkin lymphoma.

, without any rash or visible reason, is a lesser-known but fairly common symptom, particularly with Hodgkin lymphoma. Breathing trouble or a persistent cough can happen if swollen lymph nodes press against the chest or airway and needs urgent medical attention, especially if the child seems to struggle for breath.

can happen if swollen lymph nodes press against the chest or airway and needs urgent medical attention, especially if the child seems to struggle for breath. Abdominal swelling or pain , sometimes along with a feeling of fullness even after eating very little, may point towards swollen lymph nodes or an enlarged organ inside the belly.

, sometimes along with a feeling of fullness even after eating very little, may point towards swollen lymph nodes or an enlarged organ inside the belly. Bone or joint pain that a young child cannot clearly explain, and which does not go away, is another sign parents should take seriously.

that a young child cannot clearly explain, and which does not go away, is another sign parents should take seriously. Pale skin and easy bruising can occur if the cancer affects the bone marrow's ability to make healthy blood cells.

READ: Blood Cancer Symptoms: Key Warning Signs Of Leukaemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma

None of these signs alone confirm lymphoma, and most children with such symptoms turn out to have something far less serious. However, doctors advise that if a child shows two or more of these signs together, and they continue beyond two to three weeks, a proper check-up with blood tests and a physical examination is the safest step. Catching lymphoma early greatly improves the chances of complete recovery in children, making timely attention to these warning signs extremely important for every parent.

READ: Persistent Fatigue, Fever Or Bruising? When Common Symptoms Need A Blood Test

(By Dr Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh, Consultant- Paediatric Haematology Oncology and BMT, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur and Old Airport Road)

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