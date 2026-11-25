Life expectancy has fallen for the first time in Cuba since 1950 as the island reels from a severe economic crisis, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

On a visit to Havana, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said life expectancy had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950.

The 2025 figures predate the US imposition of a crippling fuel blockade on the communist-run island in January.

The blockade, which builds on a six-decade US trade embargo, sharply accelerated the worst crisis in Cuba in decades, leaving state services on the brink of collapse.

At a press conference, Tedros painted a grim picture of a health system in "critical" condition.

He said the infant mortality rate had more than doubled, from approximately 4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 9.9 in 2025.

Maternal mortality increased from 37.4 per 1,000 live births in 2019 to 44.1 last year.

Meanwhile, the survival rate for childhood cancer has decreased from 85 percent to 65 percent since January, when Washington threatened sanctions on any country supplying fuel to Cuba.

Tedros announced $2 million in aid for childhood vaccination programs and the purchase of essential medical equipment.

He linked the health situation in Cuba to the "sanctions" but also referred to "internal problems" and said it was "positive" that Cuba was addressing them.

He was referring to Cuba's announcement of wide-ranging market-led economic reforms.

"The reform the government is proposing concerns the economy, the market, health, almost every sector. And we support it," Tedros said.

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