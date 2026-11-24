Wedding preparations can be exciting, but all the stress can show up in unexpected ways, including sudden hair fall. Brides and grooms may notice more hair on their pillows, changes in hair thickness or extra strands while washing their hair.

Dermatologist Rashmi Shetty explains that this problem can happen due to poor nutrition, changes in hormones or regular hair styling. She also points out that hair loss during wedding preparations is common than people think. Instead of waiting for the problem to go away, it is better to find out what is causing it.

On Instagram, the health expert shared, “The first thing you should do is go to your doctor and get a set of tests done. A panel of nutrition, which is important for her to know what's happening with your hair. Important ones could be like iron, your ferritin, your B12, your D3, all of that, and a set of hormones.”

“Important ones could be simply your male hormones if you're a female, if it's on the excess side. If you're a male, it could even be prolactin or any other female hormone also, which could have been excess, or for men and women both, it could be thyroid, which is going haywire. And then you will also look at general inflammatory markers to see if there is any of that which is going haywire. If any of this is true, your doctor will treat you exactly accordingly with necessary, appropriate medicines or supplements for that matter.”

Rashmi Shetty advises those facing sudden hair fall to get their scalp checked. She also suggests speaking to a doctor about their diet and hormone levels to find out what might be causing the problem.

On her website, Rashmi Shetty had earlier explained that hair loss can happen for many reasons, including age, family history, pollution and use of unsuitable hair products. She suggests making few simple changes to keep hair healthy. Eating protein rich foods, using mild shampoo, gently massaging the scalp with hair oils, drinking water and exercising regularly.

She also explains that caring for the scalp and improving blood flow can help bring nutrients to the hair roots. At the same time, people should avoid things that may damage their hair, such as harsh products and treatments.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.