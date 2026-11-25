The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that health staff had been evacuated from a hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo after they spent three days sheltering there from fierce fighting.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said staff from the World Health Organization, the DR Congo's health ministry and other staff had left the hospital in Akwe in Ituri -- the province at the epicentre of the DRC's deadly Ebola outbreak.

They had taken refuge there "amid fierce conflict for over three days" and have been evacuated "under very challenging circumstances."

The UN health agency chief said that due to the increased insecurity, an Ebola team of WHO staff and partners had been temporarily relocated "until the situation calms".

A total of 5,775 deaths out of 11,762 cases have been confirmed in the vast central African country's worst-ever Ebola outbreak, according to the WHO.

The virus has spread across swathes of the DRC's east and northeast, which have been plagued by violence for more than 30 years.

Tedros said Sunday that the frequency of attacks had increased since the end of October, seriously affecting the Ebola response.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments for the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the explosive outbreak declared in May.

Two Bundibugyo-specific candidate vaccines are set to enter clinical trials in Ituri.

One is ChAdOx1, an adenoviral vector jab developed by the University of Oxford with the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The other, mRNA-1469, was developed by the US-based Moderna group using the mRNA technology made famous during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, announced Tuesday it had signed an advance purchase commitment with the SII and Serum Life Sciences to secure access to up to 1.5 million doses of ChAdOx1.

The doses would be procured if the clinical trials prove successful and the shot receives regulatory approval.

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