Blood cancer can be difficult to recognise because its early symptoms often overlap with common health problems. Persistent fatigue may be attributed to anaemia or poor sleep, recurrent fever to an infection, weight loss to changes in diet, and swollen lymph nodes to a recent illness. This overlap can make it difficult for people to know when a symptom warrants further evaluation.

Blood cancers are a group of cancers that begin in blood-forming tissues such as the bone marrow or in cells of the immune system. The major types include leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, although each has different subtypes, biological features and clinical presentations.

In India, leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma contribute significantly to the overall cancer burden. An ICMR-NCDIR analysis published in BMC Cancer estimated that leukaemia accounted for 81.6 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100,000 people in 2021, while lymphoma and multiple myeloma together accounted for 55.7 DALYs per 100,000.

Recognising possible warning signs does not mean assuming that every symptom is cancer. Rather, persistent, unexplained or worsening changes should prompt appropriate medical evaluation.

What are the warning signs of blood cancer?

According to Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, Vice Chairman, BMT, ShardaCare - Healthcity, blood cancers can initially resemble common infections, nutritional deficiencies or general fatigue.

"Blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, can often be difficult to recognise in their early stages because their symptoms may resemble common infections, nutritional deficiencies or general fatigue," Dr Singh said.

1. Persistent or recurrent fever

A fever that continues without an obvious cause, keeps returning or does not settle as expected deserves medical attention. Recurrent infections can also occur when abnormal blood cells interfere with normal immune function.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) lists unexplained fever and recurrent infections among symptoms that can occur with several blood cancers, including leukaemia and lymphoma.

However, fever is far more commonly caused by infections and other illnesses than cancer. Its persistence, recurrence or association with other unexplained symptoms is what makes medical assessment important.

2. Persistent fatigue, weakness or breathlessness

Unusual tiredness that does not improve with adequate rest can occur when a blood cancer affects normal blood-cell production.

Leukaemia cells can crowd the bone marrow, reducing the production of healthy red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. A reduction in red blood cells can cause anaemia, resulting in fatigue, weakness, dizziness, breathlessness and pallor.

"Unexplained weight loss, prolonged fatigue and weakness can also occur and may become progressively noticeable," Dr Singh said.

Also Read: Leukemia, Lymphoma, And Myeloma: Doctor Shares The Differences

3. Easy bruising or unusual bleeding

Unexpected bruises, frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums, unusually heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding that takes longer than expected to stop can occur when platelet production is affected.

The NCI and American Cancer Society note unexplained bruising and bleeding as possible cancer symptoms, while low platelet counts are particularly relevant to some leukaemias.

Small red or purple spots on the skin, known as petechiae, may also occur with low platelet counts.

4. Frequent or unusual infections

Repeated infections can be another warning sign. In some leukaemias, abnormal white blood cells do not function normally and can crowd out healthy blood cells in the bone marrow.

This does not mean that every person who develops recurrent infections has blood cancer. But repeated infections, particularly when accompanied by persistent fever, fatigue, pallor or unexplained bruising, should be discussed with a doctor.

5. Painless, persistent swollen lymph nodes

A painless lump or swelling in the neck, armpit or groin can be associated with lymphoma. Swollen lymph nodes, however, are much more commonly caused by infections or inflammation.

According to the NCI, persistent painless lymph-node swelling is one of the recognised symptoms of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

6. Night sweats and unexplained weight loss

Drenching night sweats, particularly when they repeatedly soak clothes or bedding - can occur in lymphoma and some leukaemias. Unexplained weight loss is another recognised symptom.

Fever, drenching night sweats and unexplained weight loss are sometimes grouped as "B symptoms", particularly in lymphoma.

7. Bone or back pain

Persistent, unexplained bone pain, particularly in the back or ribs, can occur in multiple myeloma. The cancer develops from abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow and can weaken bones.

Multiple myeloma can also cause anaemia, recurrent infections, weakness and easy bruising or bleeding. In some cases, increased calcium levels caused by bone damage can lead to thirst, frequent urination, constipation, nausea, muscle weakness or confusion.

8. Abdominal fullness or discomfort

Some blood cancers can enlarge the spleen or liver, producing a sensation of fullness or discomfort below the ribs. Enlarged lymph nodes within the abdomen can also cause abdominal symptoms.

The exact symptoms depend on the type of blood cancer, where abnormal cells accumulate and how quickly the disease progresses.

When should you see a doctor?

"Many common and treatable conditions can cause similar complaints," Dr Singh said. "The concern arises when symptoms persist, occur together, worsen over time or cannot be explained by a routine illness."

Research supports this challenge. A rapid review of studies on blood-cancer diagnosis found that symptoms are often non-specific and heterogeneous, which can contribute to delays in recognising the disease and seeking medical care.

Therefore, a combination of symptoms, such as persistent fever with fatigue and unexplained weight loss, or recurrent infections with bruising and pallor, should not simply be dismissed as a routine illness.

Also Read: Leukemia And Lymphoma: New Treatments Offering Hope To Patients

How is blood cancer diagnosed?

There is no single test that can diagnose every blood cancer. A doctor may begin with a medical history, physical examination and blood tests.

A complete blood count (CBC) measures red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets and can help identify abnormalities that may require further investigation. A peripheral blood smear may also be used, particularly when leukaemia is suspected.

Depending on the findings, further tests may include flow cytometry, genetic or chromosome testing, imaging and bone marrow examination. Lymphoma may require a lymph-node biopsy, while suspected multiple myeloma may involve blood and urine tests, bone imaging and bone-marrow biopsy.

As Dr Singh emphasises, recognising a warning sign is not the same as diagnosing cancer. The purpose of awareness is to ensure that persistent or unusual symptoms are investigated rather than repeatedly ignored.

Blood cancer symptoms can be easy to overlook because they often resemble everyday illnesses. Persistent fatigue, recurrent fever, unexplained weight loss, frequent infections, unusual bruising or bleeding, swollen lymph nodes, night sweats and unexplained bone pain are among the signs that warrant attention.

Most people with these symptoms will not necessarily have blood cancer. But when symptoms persist, recur, appear together or progressively worsen, medical evaluation can help identify the actual cause.

"Persistent, unexplained changes in the body deserve attention," Dr Singh said. "Recognising potential warning signs and seeking medical advice early can help ensure that serious conditions are investigated promptly and appropriate treatment is started when needed."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.