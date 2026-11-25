The city of Rio de Janeiro has reported 180 confirmed cases of mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, MPXV, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 24, 2026.

Skin lesions are the most common sign of the disease. They can also appear in the mouth, on the genitals or in the anal region. Other symptoms include fever, swollen glands, headache, body aches, chills and weakness.

The number of cases in the capital of Rio de Janeiro is more than 22 times higher than the number reported during the same period in 2025. In the state of São Paulo, 128 cases have been identified from Oct.1 through Nov. 17, which represents almost half of all cases of the disease that the state has reported this year.

The national figures are not alarming: 1,429 confirmed cases and one death as of Nov. 23, compared to about 10,500 cases and 14 deaths in 2022.

The average, however, hides what really matters: The curve began to rise again in September, concentrated in two state capitals, with a new strain of the virus circulating that is different from the one identified in the previous outbreak.

In virology, a clade is a group of viral lineages that share a common ancestor. Currently, clade Ib predominates among the samples analyzed. The 2022 mpox outbreak was caused by clade IIb.

In response, the Ministry of Health purchased 25,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease and instructed states and municipalities to administer it intradermally – that is, just into the top layer of skin. This technique can increase the number of people vaccinated with the same vial fivefold.

The vaccine has become even more important in the fight against mpox, because the only antiviral drug available to treat the disease has just failed two clinical trials.

What has changed about the virus?

Clade Ib was identified in 2023 in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and led the World Health Organization to declare an international public health emergency in August 2024.

Following a sustained decline in reported cases in Central and East Africa, the WHO declared the end of this international public health emergency. It was then that prevention, surveillance and control of the disease became part of long-term public health programs.

At the Fiocruz National Institute of Infectious Diseases, or INI/Fiocruz, a leading center for the disease in Rio, 43 of the 62 samples identified between September and October 2026 were from clade Ib. Of the total, only 19 were from clade IIb.

Clade Ib was first detected in Rio in March 2026. The spike in diagnoses did not occur until September. In October, the institute treated 130 people with suspected cases of the disease and confirmed 89 cases.

Clade Ib arrived in Brazil via travelers. INI/Fiocruz identified the first cases with evidence of community transmission – people infected locally, with no recent travel history – in early 2026.

The question is whether clade Ib would cause more severe illness. In Central Africa, it has been associated with a higher case fatality rate than that observed with clade IIb, but this difference is also linked to factors such as malnutrition, co-infections and lack of access to care.

In Rio, INI/Fiocruz has not yet found any clinically significant difference between the two clades in the group of patients being monitored, which they call the Rio cohort. The profile of the most vulnerable individuals remains the same – those with severe immunosuppression, pregnant women and young children. About 45% of the patients in the Rio cohort are living with HIV.

Antiviral drug failed the test

During the 2022 outbreak, the antiviral drug tecovirimat was distributed as a treatment for mpox. The drug had been approved in the U.S. for smallpox based on animal studies, since there was no way to test it on people, as smallpox had been eradicated from the planet since 1980. But the emergence of mpox has made it possible to approve the drug for people.

An April 2025 trial compared the drug tecovirimat with a placebo in 597 patients with clade I in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The time to lesions clearing up was seven days in the group that received tecovirimat and eight days in the placebo group. This difference is not considered statistically significant.

In February 2026, a second trial settled the question regarding clade II. The study followed more than 400 adults divided into two groups, one that received the antiviral and another that received a placebo. Through Day 29, the estimated rates of lesion resolution were similar in the two groups – 83% with tecovirimat and 84% with the placebo. The study found no evidence that tecovirimat was able to accelerate lesion resolution in adults with clade II mpox.

Thus, mpox remains a disease without a proven specific treatment, which shifts the focus of the response to early diagnosis, isolation and vaccination. The medication remains reserved for patients with severe cases and immunosuppressed patients, even though there is no evidence that it alters the course of the disease in these patients.

What the vaccine does

The only vaccine for mpox is MVA-BN, also known as Jynneos, a third-generation, nonreplicating smallpox vaccine produced by Bavarian Nordic in Denmark. It has not been tested in randomized trials to assess its efficacy against mpox. There are, however, observational studies conducted in the context of the 2022 outbreak, all involving clade IIb. In these studies, researchers do not determine who receives the vaccine, but simply monitor patient outcomes.

Based on these observational studies, the WHO estimates that this vaccine reduces the risk of mpox by 76% with one dose and by 82% with two, compared to unvaccinated individuals. Results varied from one study to another, particularly with a single dose. Estimates of risk reduction ranged from 35% to 86% with one dose and from 66% to 90% with two doses.

In the U.S., a cohort of at-risk transgender men and women estimated 89% protection with the full vaccination series and 70% with a single dose.

In another study in Germany, the effectiveness of a single dose was 58% overall, but only 35% among people living with HIV – a relevant finding for Brazil, given that nearly half of Brazilian cases occur in patients with HIV. This study also found that in those who have already been exposed, the vaccine reduces the risk of becoming ill by about 20% and appears to lessen the severity of the illness even when it does not prevent infection.

Weak points

There are two weaknesses in these studies. The first concerns the duration of protection: Antibody levels drop sharply between six and 12 months after the second dose, although the cellular response persists. It is not yet known which of these indicators is a better predictor of protection.

The second is that there is no data on clinical efficacy against clade Ib, though there are laboratory studies. A British group showed in April 2026 that serum from 25 vaccinated healthcare workers neutralizes clade Ib, but at levels consistently lower than those observed against clade IIb. Cross-protection is likely, based on animal models challenged with clade I. The extent of this protection in humans, however, is unknown.

The intradermal injection method, now recommended by Brazil's Ministry of Health, was adopted in the United States and Europe in 2022 – this method allows the use of one-fifth of the dose – and produced an immune response comparable to that of the subcutaneous method. The costs associated with the vaccine include personnel training and vials of the vaccine that, once thawed, must be used within four weeks.

The ministry's decision

Right now, prevention is the only way to contain mpox.

The purchase of vaccines for Brazil was made through the Pan American Health Organization Revolving Fund. The initial order of 20,000 doses was increased to 25,000 following negotiations with the manufacturer, with distribution scheduled to begin Nov. 23.

Prior to that, 3,650 doses from the national stockpile had already been shipped to nine states, including Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and the Federal District. The Unified Health System is limiting vaccination to specific groups: people living with HIV, users of preexposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, laboratory professionals who handle the virus, and medium- or high-risk contacts of confirmed cases. In line with WHO guidelines, there is no mass plan for vaccination. Vaccinations are administered at immunization reference centers rather than primary care clinics.

This decision is based on epidemiological logic and a practical constraint – the global shortage of the vaccine. But the bottleneck in Brazil has not always been supply. Between 2022 and 2023, the country distributed 49,000 doses of the mpox vaccine and administered 14,395 – less than a third.

In a survey of more than 9,500 people of different sexual orientations and gender identities, only 4.9% reported having received at least one dose. The researchers pointed to limited availability and barriers to access as likely explanations for the low coverage.

These same factors are likely to determine whether the 25,000 new doses will make a difference. To protect those at risk before exposure, the vaccine must reach these individuals in time for them to complete the two-dose regimen. This will require that the vaccine be available at facilities that offer PrEP for HIV and at the sexual health clinics these patients already attend – not just at public hospitals where they are unlikely to go.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health is encouraging anyone who develops new skin lesions – especially if accompanied by a fever or swollen lymph nodes – to seek medical care and avoid close physical contact until they have been evaluated. They are also encouraging people with HIV to keep their antiretroviral therapy up to date, because immunosuppression, rather than the clade, determines who becomes severely ill with mpox.

This is a translation of this article from The Conversation Brazil. This version has been updated to reflect new case numbers at the time of publication.

Klinger Soares Faico Filho, Professor de Clínica Médica e Medicina Laboratorial, Universidade Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP)

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.